Jorge Masvidal jokes about asking Elon Musk to send him "somewhere" to escape potential monkeypox virus lockdown

Welterweight star Jorge Masvidal has jokingly admitted that he needs to speak to Elon Musk ahead of any future lockdowns. Masvidal, who said that he struggled during the COVID-19 lockdowns, jested that he hopes Musk will be able to send him to the planet Mars.

Monkeypox is the latest virus circulating in media headlines. Originating in parts of western and central Africa, some cases have been popping up around the world in humans. The chance of catching the virus remains incredibly low and is only possible through close contact with an infected animal or person.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Blockparty podcast, Jorge Masvidal joked that if the world needs to be locked down again, he'll contact Elon Musk and ask for a way to escape.

"Im telling you, I'm gonna talk to Elon Musk and ask him to send me out, go somewhere where nobody can tell me what to do because I'm not doing it again man. Get me somewhere Elon, let's go, send me out somewhere. I'll be a guinea pig and see if humans can last on Mars or whatnot."

Catch the episode below:

Jorge Masvidal open to fighting Conor McGregor for BMF belt, insists the Irish star must open his wallet first

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC is often met with a lot of speculation, but this time, there is an almost endless list of fighters that the 'Notorious' star could face.

Callouts from fighters such as Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira have come out of the lightweight division. However, McGregor is walking around at over 170 pounds and even admitted back in March that he'd like to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal, however, has thrown his name into the hat and even offered to put his 'BMF' belt on the line if the money is right. McGregor called for Masvidal to be stripped of the ceremonial title in 2021 after he pulled out of a fight with Leon Edwards.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC Conor McGregor wants Jorge Masvidal stripped of his BMF title after pulling out of his fight against Leon Edwards Conor McGregor wants Jorge Masvidal stripped of his BMF title after pulling out of his fight against Leon Edwards 👀 #UFC https://t.co/zy1d7u5bGU

During his Blockparty appearance, the 37-year-old admitted that he's in the fight game to make money, and a 'BMF' title fight with Conor McGregor would certainly bring that.

"I'd bring out the 'BMF' belt only for a bad motherf***er and some cash money. You a bad motherf***er and you got some money? Let's put some money. Let's get a little escrow going, you know? I put a couple million aside, you put a couple million aside, and it comes with the belt. It's a cherry on top. That's what a bad motherf***er would do is get this money. So it's there, you know, but it has to be right, under my stipulations and with that belt, I'm like a f***ing tyrant."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far