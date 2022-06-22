Jorge Masvidal discloses if he will put the BMF belt on the line in potential Conor McGregor fight

Jorge Masvidal recently offered fans some insight into the possibility of putting his 'BMF' title on the line in a mega-clash against Conor McGregor. 'Gamebred' admitted he will be more than happy to do so as long as the Irishman agrees to meet certain conditions.

While in conversation with Adam Catterall and Nick Peet on the latest Blockparty episode, Masvidal proclaimed himself a tyrant when it came to his BMF title.

'Gamebred' declared that the only way he would stake his BMF belt is if McGregor opens up his wallet and gets a wager going against him outside of the UFC's domain:

"I'd bring out the BMF belt only for a bad motherf***er and some cash money. You a bad motherf***er and you got some money? Let's put some money. Let's get a little escrow going, you know? I put a couple million aside, you put a couple million aside, and it comes with the belt. It's a cherry on top. That's what a bad motherf***er would do is get this money. So it's there, you know, but it has to be right, under my stipulations and with that belt, I'm like a f***ing tyrant."

Jorge Masvidal is one of the names who is currently in the race to lock horns with the Irishman. Fighters like Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira and more have already expressed a great deal of interest in fighting 'The Notorious'.

Watch Jorge Masvidal's full interaction with Adam Catterall and Nick Peet below:

How did Jorge Masvidal win the 'BMF' title?

Jorge Masvidal currently holds the honor of being the first and only BMF champion in the UFC. 'BMF' stands for 'the Baddest Mother F***er in the game', a title that was specially commissioned for a fight between Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Considering how Diaz and Masvidal were two of the biggest draws in the promotion in addition to being fan-favorite fighters, UFC President Dana White felt such a mammoth clash deserved a title of its own.

The duo locked horns with each other in the main event at UFC 244 back in November 2019. The fight came to an anti-climactic end after Nate Diaz suffered a loss by way of doctor's stoppage. The action unfolded at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Stockton-native was pulled out of the fight after the third round as the ringside physician felt he was unfit to continue after developing two gruesome cuts around his eye.

ESPN MMA @espnmma One year ago today, @TheRock strapped the BMF belt on @GamebredFighter , who defeated Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event.

Although Masvidal put on an absolutely jaw-dropping performance inside the octagon against Diaz, he was booed by the fans during the post-fight interview.

However, this did not sit right with 'Gamebred' as he vowed to run it back with Diaz while in conversation with Joe Rogan during the post-fight octagon interview. But the fight is yet to materialize.

Check out Jorge Masvidal's full interaction with Joe Rogan below:

