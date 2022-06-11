Conor McGregor the target for "epic" fight against Michael Chandler - "It's a dream come true for a mixed martial artist"

Michael Chandler continues his campaign for a fight against Conor McGregor and is confident that a clash between the two will be an epic one.

During a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, the former Bellator lightweight champion asserted that a bout against 'Notorious' would be lucrative not only for the two fighters but also for the promotion and the world of combat sports.

'Iron' also stated that fighting the Irish megastar is a dream come true for any athlete, considering the build-up and hype surrounding a McGregor fight. Here's what Chandler said:

"I think it could be something epic! Not just for me, not just for Conor, but for combat sports in general, for the UFC in general... When you can put yourself in a position to be his opponent, to be his dance partner in the build up, the lead up, the hype and then the actual contest, it's a dream come true for a mixed martial artist."

During the conversation, Chandler reiterated his willingness to fight McGregor at any weight class and suggested that a 170lbs matchup would be ideal. 'Iron' also added that if McGregor manages to get past him in his UFC comeback, it could propel 'Notorious' right into a title fight.

Watch Michael Chandler discuss a potential Conor McGregor fight below:

Dana White interested in a potential Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor fight

There are tons of intriguing options for Conor McGregor in his octagon return that could happen later this year. However, UFC president Dana White is sold on the idea of a potential matchup between Michael Chandler and the Irish star. Speaking to TMZ Sports, the UFC boss said:

"I really like Chandler vs. Conor after Chandler’s last fight... There’s plenty of fights to make, I don’t know if that’s the one, but we’ll see what the landscape looks like when Conor comes back… I’m just saying after his last interview, his last fight, Conor’s ranked No.8, [Chandler's] ranked No.5. It makes a lot of sense right now."

Watch Dana White talk about a potential McGregor vs. Chandler fight below:

Michael Chandler, who made his promotional debut in January 2021, has been vocal about pursuing a McGregor fight ever since. The 36-year-old most recently called out the Irishman following his win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May.

Conor McGregor has also expressed interest in a potential clash with 'Iron' down the line. The former UFC two-division champion was cleared to spar in April earlier this year and is optimistic about making the walk to the cage again later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far