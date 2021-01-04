Jorge Masvidal's kids: All you need to know about the UFC superstar's family

Jorge Masvidal is the father of three children, whom he had with former girlfriend Iman Kawa. Being an extremely private athlete regarding his personal life, Jorge Masvidal has not shared much about his family or children in the many interviews he gave as a UFC star.

Born and raised in Miami, Jorge Masvidal himself is of Cuban and Peruvian descent. He spent a better part of his young age fighting on the streets, earning him the name 'Street Jesus'.

Jorge Masvidal: Is he married or single?

Jorge Masvidal is reportedly not married, and nothing is known about his dating life either. He split a few years ago with Iman Kawa, another resident of Miami, after dating her for nearly a decade. Together, they have two daughters and a son. Iman Kawa is the sister of MMA agents Malki Kawa and Anthony Kawa.

Malki Kawa has represented some of the biggest names as the CEO of First Round Management, such as Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, B.J. Penn, and Jorge Masvidal himself.

Iman Kawa herself is well-known in her own field. She is a renowned chef, a businesswoman, a procurement specialist, and the owner of popular YouTube channel Better Than Your Mother where she hosts episodes on cooking and lifestyle. The channel has 471,000 subscribers at the moment.

Episode one of the show featured Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal also featured in a lot of her Instagram posts and stories back in 2017-18, presumably when they were still together.

The time Jorge Masvidal apologized to his children

After losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 and missing his opportunity at the welterweight gold, Jorge Masvidal apologized to his children for the defeat.

"To my daughters and my son, I am sorry. God, I hate freaking losing in front of my kids. That's one thing that hurts me. I am sorry. I will be back better than ever. I'll be right back in the gym as soon as I get back."

Jorge Masvidal has not fought since that championship loss and there is still a big question mark regarding whom he would face next. A potential grudge matchup with Colby Covington has been in the works for a while now. They used to be best friends, but success came in between, turning them into arch rivals.

'Gamebred' is also likely to face off a second time with his BMF title opponent Nate Diaz or a rematch with Kamaru Usman for the gold. A fight with Leon Edwards is also being pitched by a few, including Edwards himself.