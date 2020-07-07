Jorge Masvidal knows the value of betting on yourself

The UFC's latest hype train is being driven by a man of unbreakable will.

Regardless of who wins this Saturday, Jorge Masvidal will still be able to call himself the ultimate BMF.

Jorge Masvidal moments before his five-second knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239

Gilbert Burns is out, Jorge Masvidal and comes in. The Cuban American sensation has parlayed the sudden removal of Burns from the UFC 251 main event into a short notice Welterweight Championship bout.

Regardless of your opinions on Jorge Masvidal, to take a fight against Kamaru Usman on a week’s notice requires an elite level of resolve. Any claims that Masvidal was ducking the Nigerian Nightmare are now moot – he is ready for Fight Island.

What happened behind the scenes to will this fight into existence might never be made public. Masvidal was the UFC’s first choice to challenge Usman, but his well-publicized pay dispute with the organization stalled negotiations.

Has Dana White finally given Gamebred what he wants? That is a possibility. Jorge Masvidal knows his worth and title fights shouldn’t come cheap.

Comparisons can be made to Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 196. Diaz stepped up to fight the biggest star in combat sports with 11 days to prepare. The McGregor hype train was at full speed, but Nate bet on himself.

Tuning out all doubters, Stockton’s favourite son shocked the world and won, becoming a superstar in his own right in the process. Calculated risks can pay off if you’re smart. We are seeing the same thing play out with Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 251 will draw a lot of eyes. A big deal has been made over the Fight Island branding, there are three title fights, and the drama of the main event has been an unexpected benefit.

Usman and Masvidal have already had run-ins, making this a true grudge match. Outside of the American Top Team civil war with Colby Covington, Masvidal/Usman is the most tantalizing fight at 170 lbs.

When you capture lightning in a bottle, the urgency to capitalize on it is a ticking time bomb. An argument could be made that Nate Diaz harmed his newfound fame after the McGregor fights by sitting out for three years. He lost out on lucrative paydays and potential title opportunities that Jorge Masvidal isn’t ready to miss.

Advertisement

Last year was a killer run for the Miami fighter, but capturing a divisional title against the most dominant Welterweight since Georges St-Pierre on a week’s notice would push Jorge Masvidal to legendary status.

Moments like this define legacies. Along with fair pay, Masvidal knows the value of making history. He had to bet on himself to make the jump. The confidence of stepping in to fight a monster is befitting of an elite athlete, following through with a victory creates an icon.

Strip away the BMF moniker and the Versace gowns, and you will find a seasoned veteran who is one win away from immortality. Nobody will think any less of Masvidal if he doesn’t get the job done as these are demanding circumstances. The level to which his stock can rise if he knocks Usman out cold, however, means he can do whatever he wants.

Gambling is at the heart of most sports. No one is taking a bigger gamble in MMA than the fighters. Jorge Masvidal has bet the house on himself and it is impossible not to admire him for it.