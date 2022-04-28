Jorge Masvidal pleads not guilty to felony charges following attack on Colby Covington, stay-away order placed on 'Gamebred' 

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal has pleaded not guilty in regards to the felony charges faced by him post his altercation with Colby Covington.

A stay-away order has been imposed on 'Gamebred', according to which Masvidal has to maintain a distance of 25 feet between him and Covington, as well as 500 feet between him and Covington's residence.

Masvidal and Covington fought inside the Octagon at UFC 272. in the lead-up to the event, 'Chaos' talked a lot of trash about 'Gamebred' and his family. Come fight night, the 34-year-old used his superior grappling skills to cruise to a unanimous decision victory.

However, the rivalry was not laid to rest that night. A few weeks later, Masvidal reportedly attacked Covington as he was walking out of a Miami restaurant at night.

Covington gave a statement to the Miami beach Police, mentioning the injuries he suffered in the altercation - a wrist abrasion and a broken tooth. In addition, 'Chaos' claimed a damage of $15,000 on his Rolex watch worth $90,000.

Masvidal was then charged with aggravated battery, which constitutes a second-degree felony. In addition, a charge of criminal mischief (a third-degree felony) was also put against the 37-year-old.

What did Dana White say about the altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington?

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, UFC president Dana White weighed in on Masvidal's alleged attack on Covington.

White stated that Masvidal's actions were not shocking considering the things 'Chaos' had said about him in the lead-up to their encounter at UFC 272.

"When you're dealing with a guy like Jorge Masvidal, and you start talking about his family? All these fighters... say what you want to say about me, you hate me, you think I'm ugly, I'm stupid, whatever. But when you start talking about people's families, it goes to a whole other level, man. You talk about people's families and you're walking out of a restaurant, you better be ready for a guy like Jorge Masvidal to run up on you. Is anyone shocked? He talked s**t about his kids and his wife, you think that he's not going to do that? Of course he's going to do that."

Watch the full episode of The Pat McAfee Show featuring Dana White below:

Masvidal is currently on a three-fight skid in the UFC. Considering his recent actions, it wouldn't be surprising if MMA fans have to wait a while before they can see 'Gamebred' back in action.

