Jorge Masvidal predicts the outcome of a rematch between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal is the latest contender to unsuccessfully try and dethrone Kamaru Usman as the UFC welterweight champion.

After Kamaru Usman's successful title defense at UFC 261, Dana White revealed that the next logical fight to make for the 170-pound belt is a rematch between 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and Colby Covington.

But according to Jorge Masvidal, he doesn't see how Colby Covington will do better against Kamaru Usman in a second fight. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, 'Gambred' shared a breakdown of how he thinks a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will go:

"I think Kamaru keeps his hands up and comes to fight Colby the same fight that he did the first time. And just puts a thorough beating on him. Colby’s gonna try to get some takedowns on but it might not work as well."

Colby Covington has had a ton of success in the octagon by outwrestling most of his opponents. But when he fought another accomplished wrestler in Kamaru Usman, 'Chaos' relied on his stand-up game. He arguably won two rounds against Usman but ultimately lost via TKO and was left with a broken jaw.

Jorge Masvidal believes Colby Covington will suffer the same fate as he did the first time he challenged for the welterweight belt:

"That’s why he didn’t take a shot the first fight because he knows he’s gonna have to get tired, you know. As long as Kamaru is in wrestling shape and comes in the same time as he did last time. Hands up, pushing him. I think he breaks him again."

Friends turned foes: Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington

‘I’ll definitely give him another chance’: Jorge Masvidal says he’ll fight Usman again, not Covington, if he wins at UFC 261 | https://t.co/MDDR4MVk09 pic.twitter.com/hZDA7RPtE2 — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) April 23, 2021

UFC welterweight stars Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were once good friends when they trained together at American Top Team.

The two were so close that Covington once said he would only fight Masvidal if there was a title on the line. There are multiple pictures online that confirm the pair were once housemates as well.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal had a falling out in 2017. According to 'Gamebred', Covington failed to pay their coach at ATT after UFC Fight Night 119 and they haven't spoken since. Covington, on the other hand, believes Masvidal just grew jealous of his success.