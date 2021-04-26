Colby Covington reacts to Conor McGregor considering welterweight move

Conor McGregor, in typical fashion, put out a series of polarizing tweets after the UFC 261 main event. Conor McGregor has done this before. The Irishman has a knack for trying to steer attention away from a fight card or athlete through social media. He has planned charity matches and even gone as far as announcing retirement.

In his latest attempt at stealing the limelight from the fight card and its athletes, Conor McGregor vehemently tweeted after UFC 261, claiming Kamaru Usman was "copying" his moves. He also claimed that he fancies a crack at the welterweight title.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman hit back at McGregor and what followed was a back-and-forth on Twitter between the two. McGregor's fans also chimed in on social media to tell the Irishman that he wouldn't stand a chance against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Colby Covington reacts to Conor McGregor's welterweight claims:

In an interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington expressed his views on Conor McGregor's claims. Covington used to train at American Top Team alongside Dustin Poirier, who handed McGregor his first TKO loss at UFC 257. 'Chaos' said Conor McGregor "is done" and needs to walk away with his money to avoid suffering defeat at the hands of those who are still hungry.

Covington was also asked about McGregor's claims regarding a shot at the welterweight title and the possibility of a fight with the Irishman if 'Chaos' beats Usman in a rematch. Covington replied:

"Yeah, I think it's laughable, it's comical. You just got starched by Dustin Soyrier. Go ask Dustin Soyrier about the time we used to train together... so sit the f**k down, Conman McGregor. You just got sparked by Dustin Soyrier. You couldn't even knock that old man off the stool, so how are you gonna knock off greatness in the greatest welterweight of all time? So, I just think it's funny. He's just trying to put his name in the hat, keep some hype out there, like he's actually a winnable fighter. Dude, the guy has nothing left, man. You made all your money, you're cashed out, you're not hungry. We get it, guy. Just go away, fade off into the driftness, man. Leave this to the guys that are still hungry and motivated."

Unsurprisingly, Colby Covington dropped his trademark nicknames for all the fighters he mentioned. While his claim to be the greatest welterweight of all time may be a stretch, he's not wrong in saying that Conor McGregor isn't as hungry as he used to be.

Anyone in the top five of the welterweight division would be a nightmare for Conor McGregor. Not only are they all hungry, but the whole division is stacked with thunderous strikers and fantastic wrestlers.

Conor McGregor needs to focus on his upcoming lightweight fight against Dustin Poirier because if he loses, there's every chance 'Notorious' may be forced to walk away from the sport. 'The Diamond' is confident he will beat McGregor on July 10th.

I'm going to beat your ass July 10th — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 25, 2021