Jorge Masvidal ready to "break" Kamaru Usman's face and dethrone him

Jorge Masvidal (Image Courtesy: Bleacher Report)

UFC Welterweight sensation Jorge Masvidal seems to be in prime position to finally challenge for the UFC Welterweight Championship and lock horns with Kamaru Usman inside the Octagon.

Following a recent altercation between the pair, Masvidal has now sent a message to Usman, as he seems ready to dethrone 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and add another title to his list of accomplishments.

Masvidal ready to break Kamaru Usman's face and dethrone him

Coming off an impressive 2019, inaugural BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal has his sights set on the UFC Welterweight Championship, as 'Gamebred' seems determined to defeat Kamaru Usman and "break his face" in the process.

“I’d break his face – I’d (expletive) his ass up. (The title) definitely signifies something. But more than that, beating Usman in a really bad way would be better for me in a way. He’s got a couple victories against a couple of my teammates, so I definitely got to represent for ATT there and take his head off.”- Masvidal recently told MMA Junkie.

When can we expect to see Masvidal vs Usman?

UFC President Dana White recently stated that Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman could square off inside the Octagon during the upcoming International Fight Week in summer.