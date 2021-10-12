What did Jorge Masvidal mean by 'three piece and a soda'?

Jorge Masvidal described his backstage attack on Leon Edwards as a 'three piece and a soda'. The comment was referring to the popular combo meal available in US food chains like KFC.

Masvidal shot to stardom in 2019. 'Gamebred' scored three back-to-back KO/TKO wins that elevated his popularity to new heights.

The three wins came against Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. In his fight against 'Funky', Masvidal set the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history. The 36-year-old finished Askren with a running knee in just five seconds, giving MMA fans around the world a knockout for the ages.

Along with these spectacular wins was an incident that happened outside the octagon that helped raise Masvidal's stock. The incident was a backstage scuffle with fellow welterweight Leon Edwards that took place after the UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal event.

Masvidal was in the middle of a backstage interview with Laura Sanko when he was interrupted by 'Rocky'. 'Gamebred' then started to walk towards Edwards with his hands behind his back and then landed a flurry of punches on the British fighter. The strikes left a cut on Edwards' face.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

Later in another interview with Brett Okamoto, Jorge Masvidal recalled the incident describing his attack as a 'three piece as a soda' combo:

”I’m doing my interview and this hooligan comes by saying some stuff, ‘July, get your a-- kicked in July, July! And I go ‘Maybe bro, whatever, because maybe I wanna kick your a-- in April. Maybe I don’t wanna wait until July. Maybe I don’t want to fight you in a prize ring because you’re not worth the training camp, I’ll just fight you here because you’re a scrub... As I’m walking to him, I got my hands behind my back to signal [that] I’m not coming here for problems. But he put his hands up like this in some video and he walks towards me. Well, where I’m from if you do that you’re going to punch me in the face and that’s not going to happen, Leon...You’re not going to get a hit off on me. So I had to give him the three piece with the soda and then just glide out of there, you know?"

Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards being targeted for UFC 269

MMA journalist Brett Okamoto reported that a highly awaited welterweight scrap between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards will finally take place at UFC 269.

The fight will be a three-round contest and will take place on December 11.

