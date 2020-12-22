Jose Aldo thinks TJ Dillashaw should be forgiven for his drug shame 'mistake'

With TJ Dillashaw set to return from suspension next month, Jose Aldo believes he should be forgiven.

In January 2019, Dillashaw was dropping down to flyweight in an attempt to become a double champion. Unfortunately, he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Henry Cejudo. He also got caught by USADA for having EPO in his system, leading to a two-year suspension.

Breaking: TJ Dillashaw has been suspended two years by USADA. Tested positive for EPO prior to Jan. 19 title fight against Henry Cejudo. Dillashaw did not contest the suspension. pic.twitter.com/R8zYWJinxN — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 9, 2019

Now, ahead of his return in January, several bantamweights, including Aldo, have called out the former champ. Aldo, however, is one of the few who believe Dillashaw just made a mistake and should be forgiven.

“No, nothing’s changed for me,” Aldo told ESPN, via TheBodyLock, when asked if Dillashaw’s drug test changed his opinion of him. “I see him for his qualities. I see him as a champion and everything he did in the Octagon. He just made a mistake."

Not only does Aldo view Dillashaw as a champion, but the Brazilian believes a match between them would be the perfect test for him.

“I think it will be a very good test for myself because he’s very good on his feet and I like his style standing up so it’s going to be a good test,” Aldo added.

Will Jose Aldo and TJ Dillashaw fight next?

After Jose Aldo called out TJ Dillashaw, fans got excited as it is a fight that makes sense and would be a ton of fun.

Two callouts of the former champ last night 🐍



Who should TJ face when he returns to the Octagon? #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/8qrfrDOz1k — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

First off, both Aldo and Dillashaw are phenomenal strikers with great footwork. Secondly, it would be a good test for both men. Aldo has had mixed results at bantamweight, and if he can beat Dillashaw it would prove that he remains a top contender. As for Dillashaw, he wanted an immediate title shot upon his return, but that seems unlikely. If he wants to get a title shot, beating a former champion and a top-10 foe in Aldo will likely secure his desire.

Jose Aldo returned to the win column on Saturday with a decision victory over Marlon Vera. Before that, the Brazilian lost by TKO to Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title. In his 135lbs debut, he lost a controversial split decision to Marlon Moraes.

TJ Dillashaw, as mentioned, is coming off a loss to Henry Cejudo last time out. Before that, he had back-to-back KO wins over Cody Garbrandt to win and defend the bantamweight title. In his career, he also holds notable wins over John Lineker, Raphael Assuncao, and Renan Barao.