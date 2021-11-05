"He does not handle leg kicks well"- Josh Thomson and John McCarthy break down the keys to victory for Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at UFC 268

'Big' John McCarthy and Josh Thomson had a lively discussion regarding the highly anticipated UFC 268 showdown between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

In the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, the pair of analysts chimed in with their thoughts about the fight. McCarthy and Thomson provided what they believed would be the keys to victory for both Gaethje and Chandler.

Keys to victory for Michael Chandler at UFC 268

Michael Chandler has to do everything in his power to take the fight to the ground, according to Josh Thomson. No matter how much Justin Gaethje dares Chandler to stand with him, Thomson believes that out-grappling 'The Highlight' is a clear path to victory. The former UFC lightweight said:

"Michael Chandler, when he gets on top of you, is nasty. 'Cause when you sit up, he gets on your neck really quick. When you try to do anything to try to get back, he's just [going to hit you with] nasty ground-and-pounds. You lay on your back, he's gonna ground-and-pound the sh** out of you... He's got a lot of tools from the top position."

Michael Chandler smothers Charles Oliveira

Thomson added that Chandler is not someone who knows how to conserve energy. In that respect, 'The Punk' believes Chandler must look for an early finish. However, his co-host reminded him that conserving energy doesn't matter in a three-round fight.

The former UFC referee also pointed out that Justin Gaethje's experience as a collegiate wrestler won't be of much help against Michael Chandler. In that respect, McCarthy believes Chandler has a massive advantage in the wrestling department.

Keys to victory for Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

'Big' John and Thomson both agree that Justin Gaethje has to try and keep the fight standing at all costs. According to the duo, Gaethje should be able to force a slugfest if he constantly puts forward pressure on Chandler.

Justin Gaethje connects with a leg kick

McCarthy and Thomson are also in agreement that leg kicks will be Gaethje's best weapon against Chandler. The analysts believe low kicks could be very effective for Gaethje as Chandler doesn't tend to check them. McCarthy said:

"[Justin Gaethje's leg kicks] are fast and heavy. They got a lot of snap to them. And when Justin goes, man, he cracks when he hits those leg kicks. So I agree, he's got to start off and he's got to just attack those legs early and go after that thing as much as he possibly can. 'Cause it will take a lot of the shot out of Chandler and his ability to cover the distance."

'Big' John McCarthy and Josh Thomson break down Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler:

