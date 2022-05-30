"He abso-fu****g-lutely could" - Josh Thomson questions whether Alexander Volkanovski is capable of beating Islam Makhachev

Josh Thomson surprisingly claimed UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski could potentially upset Islam Makhachev if the two ever fought on his recent podcast.

The Dagestani has been on a tear throughout the lightweight division and arguably finds himself one win away from a shot at Charles Oliveira's throne. Many believe the Russian deserves a shot at UFC gold next, but a rumored fight against Beneil Dariush could be next in line for the grappler.

While discussing the fantasy bout with John McCarthy, fellow Weighing In host Josh Thomson admitted that Volkanovski is capable of derailing the hype surrounding Makhachev, saying:

"Could Volkanovski beat Islam? He abso-fu****g-lutely could. He could, there's a chance... I would like to see Volk go up, I would, but I would also like to be able to hand pick his guys... I'd like to see him challenge himself at 155."

The Australian is unbeaten in his 11-fight UFC career and has quickly established himself as one of the best competitors in the sport of mixed martial arts. Volkanovski had a controversial decision win over Max Holloway in their rematch almost two years ago. Aside from that, he has been a dominating figure inside the 145lb weightclass.

'The Great' has teased a move up to lightweight in the past. Many believe a third win over Holloway, who's undoubtedly the biggest threat to his title reign, could see the 33-year-old finally make that plunge.

Check out what Josh Thomson and John McCarthy had to say about the potential matchup between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev in the video below.

Will Islam Makhachev fight for the lightweight championship next?

Islam Makhachev is widely considered to be the successor to Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy in the lightweight division. It looks increasingly likely that the 30-year-old will challenge for the strap sometime in the future.

While it is unclear who he will face next, the 23-fight veteran's 10 straight wins in the UFC set him up for a huge clash later this year. Despite submitting Justin Gaethje in the first round, Charles Oliveira's weight miss means the 155lb belt is currently vacant. Hence, a handful of challengers are angling for the fight.

Michael Chandler's outstanding second-round finish of Tony Ferguson has launched him right back into the title picture. With Dariush's injury forcing him on the sidelines, there aren't many fighters who stand in the way of Islam's push for gold.

