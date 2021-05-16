Justin Gaethje makes Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler prediction ahead of UFC 262

Former UFC lightweight interim champion Justin Gaethje has weighed in on the main and co-main events of UFC 262. The event is highlighted by a 155lb title bout between Charles Olivera and Michael Chandler.

UFC 262's co-main event sees Gaethje's former foe, Tony Ferguson, take on a rising star in Beneil Dariush. Dariush also happens to have been a former training partner of Gaethje's and helped 'The Highlight' prepare for his fight with Ferguson.

Gaethje is confident that Beneil Dariush will get the better of Tony Ferguson. However, the only reasoning for the pick was to state: "I love that guy (Dariush)." However, Dariush is the betting favorite going into this fight and is coming off a solid six-fight win streak.

Alternatively, Ferguson has lost his last two fights, one of which was against Gaethje himself. The other loss was to one-half of UFC 262's main event, Charles Olivera.

Olivera is set to face off against former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in a fight that will determine who inherits Khabib Nurmgaomedov's vacated lightweight belt.

Trevor Wittman disagrees with Justin Gaethje's take

Justin Gaethje believes Michael Chandler has what it takes to defeat Olivera. However, Gaethje's coach, Trevor Wittman, considered one of the top minds in modern MMA, does not agree with his student's call. Instead he believes it will be Olivera who takes the belt back to Brazil.

Justin Gaethje stated the following on his Instagram:

"Alright, we got UFC 262 today. I'm making two picks. I'm going with Beneil Dariush. Love that dude. And I'm picking Michael Chandler. I think he's gonna beat Olivera. My coach Trevor's picking Olivera so you know. When your making your bets do what you will with that information."

Justin Gaethje did add in the post bio that while he believes Chandler will win, he hopes it will be Olivera who gets the KO victory. He also believes Ferguson and Daiush will put on a FOTN performance.

"Although I think Chandler will win I’m hoping he gets knocked out," Gaethje said. "Best fight of the night will be Dariush vs. Ferguson."

Justin Gaethje will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the results of UFC 262's main and co-main events. He is currently ranked number two at lightweight, and may well be set for a title shot next.

Even if that is not the case, the main event loser or the co-main winner will both also be prospective opponents for 'The Highlight'.