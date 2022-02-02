5 fights for Kamaru Usman at 205 lbs

Kamaru Usman made headlines recently when he revealed that he had at one point considered a move up to 205 lbs to take on Jan Blachowicz, who was the champion at th time.

While jumping up two weight divisions would be an incredibly tough task, if anyone is capable of it, it might be the current number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

We have seen fighters successfully move up one weight class in the past, but jumping up two divisions would be a first. Usman stated he was considering this as he would not fight middleweight champion Israel Adesanya due to their friendship.

Kamaru Usman is too heavy to cut down to 155 lbs and with him taking a move to 185 lbs off the table, perhaps we could see the welterweight champion compete at 205 lbs one day.

Here are five fights for Kamaru Umsan at 205 lbs:

#5. Kamaru Usman vs. Thiago Santos

Thiago Santos holds a record of 22-9

Thiago Santos came agonizingly close to winning the light heavyweight title when he lost to Jon Jones via split decision at UFC 239. Since then, however, he has suffered somewhat of a downturn in form and while he won his last fight against Johnny Walker, he hasn't produced a particularly strong performance for a while.

Nevertheless, he remains a highly-ranked contender and his past results mean he is still one of the big names at 205 lbs. This would make him a big scalp for Usman if he could pull it off and given his recent form, perhaps he would have a chance.

Santos has relied on his knockout ability but his power shots have not landed in recent times. If Usman can avoid those shots, he might be able to grow into the fight and either out-point him or attempt to out-wrestle him, which has been a bit of a weakness for Santos recently.

