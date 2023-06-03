Kade Ruotolo shares difference in preparing for ADCC and ONE Championship bouts

Kade Ruotolo recently shared some insight into the difference between competing at ADCC versus ONE Championship and how those differences have affected his training.

Ruotolo, the promotion’s reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, will return to the ring on Friday night to defend his crown against Norwegian veteran Tommy Langaker. The two submission superstars will co-main event ONE Championship’s return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, Kade Ruotolo spoke about the differences between submission grappling under the ONE Championship banner and competing in more traditional tournaments, like ADCC:

“With ADCC, there’s points, so you’ve got to practice really stabilizing the positions,” Ruoloto told the Jiu-Jitsu Times. “With ONE, there’s no points – it’s all about submissions – so I’m just going to be practicing submission hunting and finishing.”

With ONE Championship’s emphasis on submission, grappling has become much more fan-friendly, particularly for those that are just now dipping their toes into the art form. As a result, the sport has exploded on a global scale with ONE world champions Kade Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci at the forefront.

Tommy Langaker hopes to add his name to the list by scoring what many would consider to be a massive upset against the 20-year-old BJJ prodigy. Thus far, Langaker is undefeated inside the circle, having earned wins over Renato Canuto and Ualiz Kurzhev en route to his first ONE world title opportunity.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

