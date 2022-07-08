5 reasons why Kamaru Usman is capable of becoming the first three-division champion in UFC history

Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound number one contender in the UFC. This is a rank held by the very best in the world of MMA and Usman deserves tremendous respect for that. The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ has taken the welterweight division by storm ever since his debut in 2015.

With a stack-up similar to that of Usman’s, fans and experts have wondered whether the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ has what it takes to extend his reign to other divisions. And so, here’s a list of five reasons why Kamaru Usman is capable of becoming the first three-division UFC champion:

# 5. UFC fighters Usman has defeated

Kamaru Usman has defeated some of the best and brightest fighters in the weltwerweight division. One look at the division’s roster and you’ll find names of absolute gangsters with unparalleled skills. Right from Demian Maia, Rafael Dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, and Colby Covington

Demian Maia and Sean Strickland have both competed for a long time at middleweight, while RDA, Gilbert Burns, and Jorge Masvidal have fought in the lightweight divisions.

Most of these men have themselves moved between lightweight and middleweight. And in some cases, you’ll find fighters who have been purely in the welterweight division.

These fighters have also tasted victory in those divisions. So by having defeated these men, Usman is clearly capable of performing well against the title holders in these divisions.

# 4. The ideal build

Standing at six feet and 170 lbs, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ is one of the most ideally built fighters for the welterweight division. He combines a fantastic combination of muscle and agility that is augmented by his crazy 193cm reach.

What this allows him to do is use brute strength and fluid mobility and either keep opponents at bay or reach out with a massive hit.

Another factor to remember is that Usman has had a long and proven record of wrestling at 84kg. What that means is that he is equally deadly by middleweight standards and can drop weight but still pack a punch.

However, Israel Adesanya has primarily been a middleweight contender both in and outside of the UFC. He has certainly dabbled a bit in higher weight classes outside the UFC but that’s where it ends. In Oliveira's case, though impressive, he has competed mostly at lightweight in the UFC.

#3. Kamaru Usman’s fight IQ

If you were to go through any of Kamaru Usman’s fights, you are bound to enjoy the dexterity with which he attacks. That isn’t to say that he plays it too safe or that he is highly reckless as a fighter. He simply strikes a balance between ruthless aggression and patience.

And despite possessing such a solid base in wrestling, Usman does not apply the same template everywhere. For example, In his second fight against Covington, he employed wrestling only as a countermeasure, while heavily relying on striking.

However, while fighting Masvidal, Usman employed a more aggressive wrestling approach with a massive takedown followed by precision punches. Usman’s fight against Burns witnessed almost a complete stand-up fight with very little ground game and a more strike centric approach.

Usman's level of knowledge and application of skills sets him apart in comparison to Adesanya and Oliveria.

#2. UFC winning streak

In combat sports, the winning streak of a fighter tells us a lot about their capabilities and skill set. However, in the world of MMA, having a competitive win streak is one thing, the promotion in which you have earned that streak is equally important.

So when a fighter develops an amazing streak in a promotion like the UFC, you know they are special.

Since joining the UFC, Kamaru Usman has stacked up an unbelievable 15-fight win streak. In comparison to Usman, Adesanya has a 12-fight win streak while Oliveira holds an 11-fight win streak.

While both Israel Adesanya and Charles Oliveira have developed impressive and admirable win streaks, Kamaru Usman is clearly in the lead. And in a sport like MMA, where every fight can change the tide and dethrone a champion, being ahead on a win streak amongst such elite fighters shows us the magnitude of such an achievement.

#1. The confidence of a complete champion

While Charles Oliveira has been the lightweight champion and Israel Adesanya is the current middleweight king, both men possess the well-founded confidence of title holders.

Both have earned their way to the top and have created a name for themselves in the eyes of the MMA world. But despite such impeccable performances and records, Kamaru Usman is the number one pound-for-pound fighter for a reason.

The reason is simple: when you combine all the factors such as win streak, fight IQ, build and fighters they’ve defeated, Usman comes out on top. While Adesanya might hold more KO’s and Oliveira may have more submission wins, Usman comes out as the more wholistic fighter.

Kamaru Usman has had five title defenses, more than Oliveira, and more wins than Adesanya in the UFC. So the mindset and confidence that the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ operates on is of greater bandwidth than the other two.

It is for this list of reasons that Kamaru Usman has the capability to become the first-ever three-division champion in UFC history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far