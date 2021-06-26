Kamaru Usman reveals the 'most frightening moment' of his MMA career

Kamaru Usman was staggered when he connected a clean punch to his opponent's head for the first time. According to the UFC welterweight champion, that was the most frightening moment of his nine-year-long MMA career.

Usman recently interacted with his fans during a live Instagram session. When one follower asked him if he ever felt terrified while fighting, the 34-year-old recalled his MMA debut-

"I would say my most frightening moment is my first professional fight. I didn't do any amateur fights. I went straight from wrestling into the pros," said Kamaru Usman.

Usman fought David Glover in his MMA debut. The fight took place under the Resurrection Fighting Alliance 5 (RFA) banner in 2012, where 'The Nigerian Nightmare' secured a second-round TKO win.

Usman was stunned when he experienced how it felt to hit someone with fierce power - something he didn't do during his sparring sessions.

"I hit him for the first time, and I was like 'oh, that's what it feels like to really hit somebody.' It was a little weird. When you hit a human head, it's a weird thing when you're actually trying to hurt them. So I hit him and he was like 'oh, man! That was weird.' And then he hit me back and I was like 'oh, s**t! It's a real fight.' I remember I got a little scared. So that was my most frightening moment," said Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman is likely to defend his belt against Colby Covington next

UFC 245 Usman v Covington

Kamaru Usman has established himself as one of the UFC's greatest welterweights. He has defended his belt on four consecutive occasions and is likely to fight Colby Covington in his next outing.

Although Leon Edwards is undefeated in his last ten fights, UFC president Dana White has made it clear that Usman's next challenger will be Covington, for the second time.

Usman and Covington stepped into the octagon for the first time in December 2019 at UFC 245. After four closely-contested rounds, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' finished 'Chaos' in the final frame of the fight.

Usman's last fight was against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. Unlike their first meeting, the welterweight champ viciously knocked out 'Gamebred' in the second round.

