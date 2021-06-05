Colby Covington reveals the nicest fighter he has ever met in the UFC

Colby Covington has made his peace with the fact that he is one of UFC's biggest villains - a distinction that ruined his relationship with his fellow teammates at American Top Team (ATT).

While most of his competitors don't get along with him, there is one individual who, according to Covington, is the nicest guy he has ever met in the UFC: Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen is a former UFC middleweight and light-heavyweight. He is well known for embracing a heel persona that earned him a cult following among fans. During Covington's recent interview with Helen Yee Sports, he referred to Sonnen as the nicest fighter he has encountered in the promotion.

"Chael Sonnen (was the nicest). That guy is such a nice guy. Just always saying nice things about other countries and other people and other groups. I've got nothing but love for uncle Chael. One of the nicest, most caring down-to-earth people in the entire world," said the UFC welterweight.

Covington decided to switch his persona after he defeated Demian Maia in October of 2017. In an interview with ESPN, 'Chaos' said he drew inspiration from Sonnen to adapt villain-like characteristics.

Sonnen made his UFC debut in 2005 before trying his hand in other promotions. The UFC rehired him in 2009, where he competed for another four years.

Colby Covington is gunning for a title shot against Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Colby Covington lost to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 in December of 2019. After four closely contested rounds, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was able to finish Covington via TKO in the final frame.

Chaos, however, made sure to not give up on his dream of capturing the UFC welterweight title. He challenged former champion, Tyron Woodley, last year and defeated him convincingly in the fifth round of their fight. The win guaranteed Covington the No.1 spot in the welterweight divisional rankings.

Since then, the 33-year-old has been clamoring for a rematch with Usman. According to Dana White, Usman's next challenger will most certainly be Colby Covington. The UFC president has repeatedly said that the UFC 245 encounter between Usman and Covington is one of the greatest fights he has ever seen.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar