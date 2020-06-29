Kay Hansen runs into the man who bet $37000 on her win

Kay Hansen tweeted about meeting with the man who bet $37000 on her win.

Kay Hansen has gained a lot of popularity with just one win in the UFC

UFC Fight Night: Hansen v Frey

Kay Hansen secured a big win at the UFC on ESPN 12 when she defeated Jinh Yu Frey. The fight which lasted over 12 minutes saw Hansen secure an armbar submission in the second half of round 3 over Jinh Yu Frey to win the bout. Kay Hansen was praised a lot for her performance and the praises came from some positions of high respect.

Even former UFC Women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey took time to tweet about the win. Kay Hansen expressed her gratitude and said that it meant a lot to be showered with praise by someone like Rousey.

Turns out, it wasn't just Ronda Rousey who was very happy with Kay Hansen. An unknown man had apparently bet that Hansen would win and he had bet quite a fortune, around $37000 to be precise.

Kay Hansen, in a series of tweets, shared details around the incident. She first tweeted about she had met the man who had bet that a large sum on her. She was as stunned as anyone would expect her to be.

Literally just met the guy who bet $37k on me at the airport. So insane hahahaahah #UFCVegas4 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) June 28, 2020

Kay Hansen then posted another tweet that showed photo evidence. The tweet contained two photos -- the first was her with the man who had bet that large sum on her and the second with the receipts.

Kay Hansen a new star?

It is insane that a fighter as young as Kay Hansen has secured so much attention in such little time, one fight to be specific. If she continues on a similar path, she can very well become the new face of women MMA side of the UFC. With Amanda Nunes contemplating retirement, it wouldn't be surprising if fans start looking out for younger prospects. Hansen, in that case, will definitely be someone whom fans will be looking out for.