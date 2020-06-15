Amanda Nunes discusses retirement on Brazilian TV show

Amanda Nunes revealed that she plans on to pick up coaching.

Amanda Nunes v Germaine de Randamie

Amanda Nunes created history at UFC 250 when she managed to defend the UFC women's featherweight title. She became the first woman to have defended titles in two weight classes while actively holding both the belt. This has prompted the majority of the MMA world to describe Amanda Nunes as the greatest woman MMA fighter of all time.

At the same time, people are now asking what is next for Amanda Nunes and turns out even she's clueless. In a recent interview with a Brazilian TV show, Amanda Nunes expressed serious thoughts on what might be her next move. She accepted the fact that she has nothing much left to achieve and was at a place where she could retire. Amanda Nunes also expressed interest in taking her talent to something new by starting out coaching and taking MMA to the next generation.

“Ah, I don’t know, I’ve achieved everything I wanted. I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe a [take] new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there…maybe be a coach, too. I’m in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

Amanda Nunes as recently praised by the UFC president, Dana White

Amanda Nunes was recently praised by the UFC president Dana White for her contribution to women MMA and was even praised for the way she managed to deal with strikers like Germaine de Randamie. He at the same time put MMA media on a blast for the way they spoke about Amanda Nunes.

"She fought the greatest female striker ever. She fought the greatest female striker ever and she won the fight. What do you guys want from the woman? And then this last fight against an unbelievably tough, durable Spencer, she put on an absolute clinic”

Amanda Nunes has already announced that she will be going on a long break given she is expecting a daughter soon. However, whether or not she returns us definitely under question. If she decides to retire she will go down as the greatest women MMA fighter of all time.