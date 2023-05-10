Kendra Lust, Conor McGregor and more react to UFC champion’s post for his ‘Woman Crush’

It isn’t often that a fellow UFC fighter can impress Conor McGregor, but reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling appears to have pulled it off with an Instagram post today.

‘The Funk Master’ defended his title successfully against former champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 this past weekend. He now holds the record for the most consecutive defenses of the undisputed bantamweight title, with three.

Clearly in celebration mode, Sterling took to Instagram to pay tribute to his fiancée, beauty and fitness expert Rebecca Cruz.

Sterling stated the following in his post, before labelling Cruz his “woman crush”.

“From my pro debut to being champion of the world, you’ve been by my side. What a journey it’s been together with all the highs and the low that we’ve gone through. You are a truly special woman and you keep me grounded and motivated. Te amo.”

Clearly impressed with Sterling’s commitment to his fiancée, Conor McGregor quickly commented on the post.

“That’s how true champions do it, my man! Big, big congrats!”

Sterling later replied to ‘The Notorious’, thanking him for his kind words.

“Thanks brother. Much love! We don’t do the splits over here!”

Conor McGregor showed support for Aljamain Sterling on Instagram

Other notable commentators offering support to Sterling included adult film star Kendra Lust, and current UFC strawweight contender Vanessa Demopoulos.

Kendra Lust and Vanessa Demopoulous also paid tribute to Sterling

Conor McGregor Aljamain Sterling: did ‘The Notorious’ win money by betting on ‘The Funk Master’ to beat Henry Cejudo?

Following the headliner of UFC 288 last weekend, which saw Aljamain Sterling outpoint Henry Cejudo to retain his bantamweight title, Conor McGregor was highly active on social media.

‘The Notorious’ took to Twitter in a post that has since been deleted, to congratulate Sterling on his win. He also seemed to hint that he’d made a bet on ‘The Funk Master’.

“Easiest money I’ve ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funkmaster!”

When Sterling was approached about this tweet during the event’s post-fight media scrum, ‘The Funk Master’ expressed his admiration for Proper 12, McGregor’s brand of Irish whiskey.

Later, he went onto discuss his own plans for launching a brand of rum, and stated that he’d like to talk to ‘The Notorious’ about this.

Sterling has since posted on his own Twitter account with more details on his plans, stating that he’s going through the tasting process for the rums he’ll be creating.

“As discussed on the MMA Hour today, I’m going thru the tasting process for the rums we will be creating. I’m very proud to be starting this and I want to be sure the end product is something myself and the consumers will love! Cheers!”

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

#FunkHarbor #BevsKnight As discussed on the MMA Hour today, I’m going thru the tasting process for the rums we will be creating! I’m very proud to be starting this and I want to be sure the end product is something myself and the consumers will love! Cheers! As discussed on the MMA Hour today, I’m going thru the tasting process for the rums we will be creating! I’m very proud to be starting this and I want to be sure the end product is something myself and the consumers will love! Cheers! 🍹#FunkHarbor #BevsKnight https://t.co/rcMME3w3PR

Poll : 0 votes