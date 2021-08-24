Kevin Lee gives his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

UFC welterweight Kevin Lee has given his prediction for the upcoming boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul.

The fight takes place this coming weekend on August 29, which coincides with Kevin Lee's own fight against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 35.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Lee was asked who he believes will come out on top in the fight between former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and YouTuber Jake Paul. Lee stated that:

"I gotta say Woodley. That's my boy, I know him personally. I don't like a boxing fight but you know, I gotta say Woodley. The experience is just gonna be way to much for him so I gotta say Woodley."

Kevin Lee's thoughts on Jake Paul's rise to fame in combat sports

Since transitioning into combat sports, Jake Paul has quickly become one of the most polarizing figures in the industry. He has had a tendency to call out respected UFC fighters, who often become incensed by the former YouTuber's audacity.

So far, though, Jake Paul has been able to put his money where his mouth is having amassed an undefeated record of 3-0.

His most recent victory came against former UFC fighter Ben Askren, whom Paul knocked out in the first round.

When speaking about his thoughts in regards to Jake Paul, Kevin Lee stated that:

"It don't bother me, not one bit. I don't really see it, I don't really see the appeal. But I get why marks like- they attach themselves to it. He's the only guy to really put himself out there. And I feel like the people who do have a problem with him, like you f***ing do it then. It's not that hard to do. It's really not that hard to do what he did. I mean, it's not that hard to kinda win over a lot of people on social media and do all that s***. You can do it if you want to. That's not really what I want to do, so I'm not mad at him for it... He making a lot of money, more love to you."

You can check out Kevin Lee's full interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour below:

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Harvey Leonard