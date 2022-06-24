Khabib Nurmagomedov can make UFC comeback and 'would finish' Israel Adesanya inside 'three rounds', says Ali Abdelaziz

Ali Abdelaziz has claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov will finish reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in three rounds if they collide.

During a recent interaction with Sherdog, the Dominance MMA boss asserted that Nurmagomedov will stop Israel Adesanya if 'The Eagle' comes out of retirement. Here's what Abdelaziz said:

"Khabib now weighs 200 pounds. If Khabib comes tomorrow and cuts to 185, he would stop Israel Adesanya in three rounds. This is my opinion. I see it. He beats heavyweight, light heavyweight, welterweight, lightweight - he’s unstoppable now. He’s like a tractor-trailer, you know?"

Abdelaziz added:

"By the styles, if Khabib wants to come back and talk with Dana White and says, ‘Let me fight at middleweight,’ he will finish Israel in three rounds because the style of fights. Israel can’t stop his wrestling, he cannot stop his grappling. But striking, of course, Israel is the best striker on this planet, in my opinion."

Abdelaziz also stated that he feels 'The Eagle' still wants to compete despite reiterating his decision to stay retired on multiple occasions.

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's full interaction with Sherdog below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not competed inside the octagon since October 2020. Back then, he closed out his run as UFC lightweight champion with a perfect 29-0 record with a win over Justin Gaethje. The Dagestani is most visible as the promotor of Eagle FC, but he continues to stay in shape and push his fighters at the gym.

Dana White is open to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson TUF season

Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have shown interest in settling their rivalry by coaching an upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter against one another. It appears that UFC president Dana White is also intrigued by the proposal and is open to making it happen.

Appearing on The Spinning Backfist podcast earlier this month, the UFC chief weighed in on the possibility of a TUF Season involving the two athletes. He stated that he hopes the pair to get so fired up by the end of the season that they finally end up fighting. Here's what White said:

"I’ll consider it. I will absolutely entertain that idea. Hopefully, they will get pissed off enough at each other that they’ll actually want to fight."

Watch Dana White discuss the idea of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson as TUF coaches below:

Khabib Nurmogomedov and Tony Ferguson were booked to settle their rivalry on five different occasions throughout their careers. However, the fight had to be canceled every time due to a variety of reasons.

