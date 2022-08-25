"The UFC is a Vegas-run corporation which screws it's fighters. I hope he succeeds with Eagle" - Fans stand by Khabib Nurmagomedov after 'The Eagle' rips into bookmakers and betting sites

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not the type of guy to place his money down on a big fight.

When asked why Eagle FC is the only promotion in Russia not to partner with betting platforms, Khabib Nurmagomedov had less than glowing things to say about gambling. The former UFC lightweight world champion went as far as to say gambling is more dangerous than alcohol, that bookmakers ruin entire families, as well as that gambling and drug addiction are on the same level.

See the video below

Some praised the morality-minded stance of Khabib Nurmagomedov, such as Reddit user TheBigBabouz who said:

"It's hard to criticise him for at least having some principles, the UFC is a Vegas-run corporation which screws it's fighters. I hope he succeeds with Eagle"

This made some look at both Khabib and Eagle FC by proxy in a good light, such as Reddit user gdlavery, who said:

"Bookies are absolute parasites and I couldn't have more love for this position. It's very much in his company's material interests to promote gambling like most sports companies do so this stance has real meaning. My estimation of Khabib and Eagle FC has been raised."

Some weren't looking to disparage gamblers but questioned how much that should be advertised like Reddit user LikesTheTunaHere, who said:

"Im with Khabib on this one 100 percent. I dont have anything against people who gamble at all, but it shouldn't be advertised so much either. There is no need for it to be, except money and that i dont think is a good enough reason."

Some tore into the practice of placing wagers while praising Khabib, like Reddit user DistanceAlone6215 who said:

"He's 100% correct. I always found it astonishingly irresponsible and almost evil how some sports leagues and channels allow and promote gambling. They are leeches that prey on compulsive behavior and stupid people. And they absolutely ruin peoples lives. Khabib is a good guy."

Khabib Nurmagomedov the promoter

Khabib Nurmagomedov has promoted a pair of shows this month for Eagle FC in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, respectively. These went down on August 10 and August 21 with Eagle Fight Club looking to have great momentum as of late. 'The Eagle' has also taken his new promotional outfit into the US market for a few fight cards in January, March, and May of this year.

All of these events took place in Miami, Florida from FLXcast Arena. Their domestic foray into North America brought out some big name value fighters with competitors like Junior Dos Santos, Rashad Evans, Kevin Lee, and Diego Sanchez competing under Eagle FC manner during that US stretch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85