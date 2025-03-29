Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach speaks passionately about Cain Velasquez’s tragic situation following his 5-year sentencing: “I would’ve done worse"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's ex-teammate, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, was recently sentenced to a five-year prison sentence. The development drew reactions from Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez.

The case revolved around Velasquez's pursuit of Harry Goularte Jr., who allegedly molested his son at a daycare facility. The former fighter chased after the man, firing his gun while in pursuit of Goularte Jr.

Velasquez was sentenced on March 24, after which many members of the MMA community spoke out in support of the 42-year-old. None more so than Mendez.

Mendez owns and operates American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), one of the best MMA gyms in the world. During a recent episode of the Javier & Mo Show, the MMA coach discussed Velasquez's case, saying:

"I would've done worse, because I would have been in my clear mind. I would've made that guy look at my face when I did it to him. I would've done worse. I would've done worse. I'm not gonna sit here and tell you I would have done the same thing as [Velasquez] did. No, no. I would have thought it out properly, I would have done it and I would have found a way where no one can figure out it was me. But I would have done it... For what he did to my child, I would have had him look at me while I punished him."

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach discuss Cain Velasquez below (10:05):

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares three-word message with Cain Velasquez following sentencing

Khabib Nurmagomedov's ex-teammate, friend and former UFC champion Cain Velasquez was recently sentenced to a five-year jail term. However, the judge, who was reportedly visibly emotional during the sentencing, gave Velasquez 1,283 days credit for time served.

Given the circumstances surrounding the case, the MMA community as a whole has rallied behind the 42-year-old.

Some fans and pundits, including Jon Anik, believe that the former UFC champion is the best heavyweight ever in his prime. Due to his incredible endurance, the American was aptly dubbed "Cardio Cain" in his prime, with his weaponized cardiovascular system able to break opponents.

The support for Velasquez has been unwavering, and following his sentencing on March 24, Khabib Nurmagomedov posted some words of encouragement for his friend on Instagram.

The Instagram story was reposted to X by @DovySimuMMA, where 'The Eagle' said:

"Stay strong lion"

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's message to Cain Velasquez below:

