Cain Velasquez reportedly may not have to serve five years behind bars despite prison sentence

Cain Velasquez's legal battle witnessed a major development this week. Velasquez was reportedly handed a five-year prison sentence during his court sentencing on Monday, March 24, 2025. Nevertheless, reports indicate that he may not have to stay behind bars for five years despite the prison sentence.

As reported by ESPN, Velasquez was involved in a vehicle chase and shot at the vehicle carrying the accused child molester, Harry Goularte Jr., in 2022. Goularte Jr.'s vehicle was also carrying some of his other family members. Goularte Jr.'s stepfather Paul Bender was injured in the incident.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez was subsequently arrested. As reported by MMA Junkie in 2023, he was in jail for eight months. The retired MMA fighter and former WWE star later posted bail and was released.

The alleged attack was believed to have been perpetrated by Velasquez to target Harry Goularte Jr., who was accused of having molested the MMA veteran's then-four-year-old son at Harry's mother's (Patricia Goularte's) daycare center in 2022. Velasquez faced various charges, including that of attempted murder.

The MMA legend's court sentencing was set for the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, California, for Monday, March 24, 2025. On the Kyle Kingsbury Podcast, Velasquez recently expressed his desire to move on from the case and focus on the more important things in his life.

As reported by KRON4 News' Amy Larson, Velasquez was given a five-year prison sentence by the judge on Monday. However, Larson indicated that the judge gave Velasquez as light a sentence as was possible. Also, Velasquez's credit for time served in the past was 1,283 days. Larson tweeted:

"BREAKING: UFC champ Cain Velasquez was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 1,283 days credit for time served. The judge was choked up and had tears in his eyes. He said keeping a son from his father was the worst punishment, and he gave Cain the lightest possible sentence."

Nolan King of USA Today responded to Larson's aforementioned tweet by pointing out that the credit for past time served would mean that Cain Velasquez would have to serve 542 days more to complete the five-year sentence mark (1,825 days).

As such, though Judge Arthur Bocanegra handed Velasquez a five-year prison sentence, the UFC legend wouldn't have to stay behind bars for five years.

Cain Velasquez receives outpour of support from MMA community

Cain Velasquez's attorney, as well as members of the MMA community, soon weighed in on the judgment, with many deeming it as a rather bittersweet one.

Velasquez's AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) teammate and friend, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and ex-BMF champion Jorge Masvidal were among the several prominent personalities in the fight game who've vocalized their support for him after the sentencing.

Furthermore, veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani chimed in on the development in Velasquez's long-running legal battle. Seemingly expressing his support for the heavyweight MMA legend and his family, Helwani tweeted:

"Heartbroken for Cain and his family."

