Khabib Nurmagomedov's family: Who is his wife and does the UFC legend have children?

MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is known to keep his family life private. Nurmagomedov married his distant relative and childhood friend in 2013, and he has three children with her.

The 32-year-old Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife is Patimat Nurmagomedova. She is believed to be the same age as him. Khabib and his wife have one daughter and two sons named Fatima Nurmagomedova, Magomed Nurmagomedov, and Husayn Nurmagomedov respectively.

Patimat Nurmagomedova – Khabib Nurmagomedov’s distant relative, childhood friend, and wife

As noted in an interview with the Russian media outlet Sports Express in 2018, Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov revealed that Khabib is married to a “distant relative”. Besides, Patimat Nurmagomedova had the same surname before they got married.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had also emphasized that Patimat Nurmagomedova’s family is an “excellent one”. Khabib Nurmagomedov was born in Sildi, Dagestan, and his wife hails from the same place as well.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family later moved from Sildi to Kirovaul and then subsequently settled in Makhachkala, where The Eagle continued training and went on to achieve greatness in MMA. Khabib married Patimat in June of 2013, in Kirovaul, Kizilyurtovsky, Dagestan, Russia.

Around 3,000 people were in attendance for the wedding. However, no one saw Patimat’s face, as she donned an opaque veil. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s archrival Conor McGregor famously tweeted out a photo from the wedding years later, in 2019, taking a shot at Khabib by stating:

“Your wife is a towel mate.”

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov once explained the significance of Khabib’s wife covering her face and the rest of her body.

“A husband tells his wife to cover herself and she does. Her beauty should belong only to her husband. It is not a matter for discussion today, everything was decided 400 years ago,” said Abdulmanap.

Furthermore, Patimat Nurmagomedova is said to live without the face veil only at home. It’s believed that only close family members and friends have seen Patimat’s face.

There is, however, a photo of a woman in a hijab alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov. Many of Khabib’s fans claim it is his wife.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family are widely revered in the Islamic world for their austere religious beliefs. Nurmagomedov is a Sunni Muslim and is regarded as one of the most influential personalities in the Islamic world today.

Первая жена (https://t.co/q05VAr6q0i) российского чемпиона Хабиба Нурмагомедова, запретившего в Дагестане концерты Тимати, Крида, Элджея... А сегодня после победы на ринге попытавшийся избить весь стадион pic.twitter.com/fkyq7oxttc — Татьяна Дорутина (@tasedora) October 7, 2018

Patimat and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s children – Fatima, Magomed, and Husayn

Patimat Nurmagomedova gave birth to their daughter Fatima Nurmagomedova on June 1st, 2015.

The couple's first son, Magomed Nurmagomedov, was born on December 30th, 2017. Their youngest son, Husayn Nurmagomedov, came into the world on December 22nd, 2019.

Patimat spends most of her time at home, and she doesn’t post any of her images/information on social media either.

Furthermore, Khabib Nurmagomedov has often said that believes in keeping his family away from seeing his fights live.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had expounded on the tradition of polygamy in their family, as Islamic tenets permit a man to legally have up to four wives.

Nevertheless, Russian law disallows an individual from getting remarried unless they divorce their current partner.

As noted in an article by Russia Beyond, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had addressed Khabib potentially getting remarried in the immediate future.

“Not at your age, it’s too early, look after your first family.”

“But, in general, I won't be against his having a second or third family. If he is allowed to do so by the Almighty, why should I object?” said Abdulmanap.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered to be a role model in the Islamic community as well as by many others all around the world. Nurmagomedov has received widespread praise for his commitment to his family and traditions.

The former UFC star and the organization recently confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov has indeed retired from the sport of MMA.

Both The Eagle and UFC expressed their gratitude towards each other. The former Lightweight Champion to move into a coaching role in Dagestan and at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) in San Jose, California.

