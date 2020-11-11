UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov raises awareness about road safety

Khabib Nurmagomedov is anything but reckless when it comes to systematically demolishing his opponents inside the Octagon. This approach has led to him amassing an unparalleled record of 29-0 in MMA.

But his cautious approach is not restricted to the Octagon. Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took to Twitter to spread awareness about road safety and called for a safe and cautious approach while driving on the roads.

Khabib’s tweet (In Russian) translated to: “Do not violate the traffic rules, there are a lot of accidents on our roads in Dagestan. Before speeding and breaking, think about your loved ones who are waiting at home.”

Не нарушайте правила дорожного движения, очень много аварий у нас на дорогах в Дагестане.

— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 11, 2020

Khabib was referring to rising casualties and an increasing number of injuries due to road accidents and driving negligence in his native Dagestan.

Dagestan is said to have one of the lowest driving disciplines among Russian districts and it seems that this has Khabib Nurmagomedov concerned.

A major reason for this is underage driving and stunt performances on motorcycles on Dagestani roads. These activities have led to many mishaps in recent times.

Khabib is a cultural icon not just in Russia but globally as well, especially amidst the Muslim youth. His devout nature and ultra disciplined lifestyle make him a suitable role model for children especially in conflicted and war-affected areas no different than Khabib's hometown of Dagestan.

Khabib would be looking to use this reach and effect he has on people to ensure that road safety is taken more seriously by his compatriots and especially teenagers and young adults.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement at UFC 254

Headlining the UFC 254 main event, Khabib faced off against Justin Gaethje in perhaps the most anticipated bout of the year. Khabib would go on to win the fight via submission in the second round.

He then shocked the MMA community by announcing his retirement, stating that he had promised his mother that he would never fight again without his father by his side. Khabib had lost his father and lifelong coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in July earlier in the year due to COVID-19.

Accolades and tributes poured in for Khabib after his announcement, including from AKA teammate and longtime friend Daniel Cormier.

Congratulations to the greatest champion in @ufc history. What a career, we are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with you my brother. 29-0 undefeated and undisputed. #weareaka #eaglesmma #fathersplan #heissoproud ⁦@TeamKhabib⁩ pic.twitter.com/uXjiT34JuV — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 24, 2020

This win took Khabib to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings.

Dana White, however, claimed that Khabib is still the lightweight champion and has the Russian listed as the champion on the UFC website.