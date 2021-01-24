Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager reacts to Conor McGregor's TKO loss at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier has surprised the oddsmakers yet again with a spectacular performance at UFC 257. The Diamond finished Conor McGregor via TKO and etched his name in the history books.

Khabib Nurmragomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to take a jab at Conor McGregor moments after his UFC 257 loss. According to Ali, Conor McGregor is doomed to face more such losses in the future.

This defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier marks the first KO/TKO loss for McGregor as a professional MMA athlete. The rematch was held in the lightweight division unlike the initial meeting which was at the featherweight division. This could be cited as the reason why the Diamond came out victorious in the second encounter.

However, Conor McGregor has cited his inactivity as the reason for his defeat at UFC 257. The Notorious one has promised to stay active throughout 2021 and seemed humble in defeat.

Is this the first time Ali Abdelaziz has jibed at Conor McGregor?

Just like his client Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz has a disdain for the Irishman. The buildup for UFC 229 led to a heated rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is when the contempt for the Notorious one intensified for Ali Abdelaziz.

In an interview with TMZ, Ali Abdelaziz responded to the speculation surrounding a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Abdelaziz stated that he would not pressurise Nurmagomedov for a rematch and they don't care for the Irishman's antics anymore.

"Conor is sh*t, and we don’t really care about him. I don’t know, somebody might say $100 million or something like that, I don’t think that would persuade Khabib if Khabib don’t want to fight. I really don’t pressure Khabib, or ask him about it too much. I let him be."