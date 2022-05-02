"He's gonna have to walk through hell" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's performance must inspire Charles Oliveira in Justin Gaethje fight 

Justin Gaethje has opened up on what it would take for Charles Oliveira to beat him in their upcoming lightweight title bout at UFC 274.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, 'The Highlight' discussed his fight against 'Do Bronx'. Gaethje asserted that the champion will have to walk through hell just like Khabib Nurmagomedov did against him to retain his 155lbs title. The American also opined that Oliveira lacks the Dagestani fighter's physical tools and skills to come out on top:

"I'm gonna be perfect and I'll be perfect for 25 minutes. If he can beat me, then kudos to him. But he's gonna have to walk through hell like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did. He's not as powerful, he doesn't have the structure, he doesn't have the frame, and he doesn't have explosive takedowns."

Watch Justin Gaethje's full interaction with ESPN MMA below:

Justin Gaethje has a second chance to capture lightweight crown at UFC 274

Justin Gaethje came up short in his bid to capture the lightweight title when he went up against former divisional kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2020. The 33-year-old was submitted by 'The Eagle' via a triangle choke submission in the second round.

'The Highlight' came back stronger as he emphatically defeated Michael Chandler over three rounds to cement his No.1 contender status. The fight earned him a title shot against reigning 155lbs titleholder Charles Oliveira.

Gaethje is determined to dethrone the champion this time around. However, he has admitted that if he is unable to outstrike the champion in their bout, trouble could await him. Speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, 'The Highlight' said:

"At the end of the day, if my striking isn’t better than [Charles Oliveira’s], then I’m f****d, per say. That’s where I’m great… He’s incredibly dangerous in the striking department… But I better be better or else I’m gonna be in a f*****g world of trouble."

Charles Oliveria will no doubt be a tough challenge for Gaethje to overcome when the two collide at UFC 274 on May 7. 'Do Bronx' is unbeaten in his last 10 bouts and hasn’t been finished since December 2017. The Brazilian has the most submissions in the promotion's history and has added some lethal striking to his armory in recent years.

Oliveira (32-8) will head into UFC 274 on the back of a submission win over Dustin Poirier last December.

