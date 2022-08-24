"Bookmakers ruin entire families" - Khabib Nurmagomedov says he will never promote betting sponsors at Eagle FC, compares gambling to drug addiction

Khabib Nurmagomedov admits bookmaking will never be advertised at Eagle FC [Credits: Khabib Nurmagomedov/YouTube]

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that he will never promote betting sponsors at Eagle FC, comparing the act to drug addiction.

In an interview at a recent Eagle FC event, Nurmagomedov admitted that he has better sponsors to work with. He simultaneously claimed that gambling is similar to drug addiction and will not be a part of his organization, saying:

"We have plenty of good sponsors that we work with and put on events. We don't need bookmakers. I believe that gambling is more dangerous than alcohol. I think it's worse to advertise gambling more than alcohol. Bookmakers ruin entire families."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov talk about gambling addiction below:

Nurmagomedov added that their prime focus is to promote the sport and not bookmaking. He insisted that he does not want young minds to develop an addiction from bookmakers and that money is not a problem at Eagle FC.

The Russian is the founder and promoter of Eagle FC. A year after he purchased Gorilla Fighting Championships in 2019, he rebranded the promotion to Eagle FC after announcing his retirement. He's been more active with the organization since.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says it will be interesting to see Kamaru Usman recover from UFC 278 loss

Nurmagomedov weighed in on the shocking UFC 278 main event. Kamaru Usman was knocked out for the first time in his career, losing the welterweight title to Leon Edwards in the process. The Russian insisted that the Nigerian can beat the newly crowned champion, but will find it difficult to recover from the result. He said:

"I'm aware that the trilogy is already in the works. I believe he can beat Leon Edwards. But after such a knockout, a lot of people don't recover. It will be interesting to see. But I would love to see a trilogy, they are one and one."

Watch the interview below:

UFC president Dana White has hinted at a trilogy fight at Wembley next year. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will be very eager to return to winning ways and win the title back.

