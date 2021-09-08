"One more step, Dustin" - Khabib Nurmagomedov shows his support for Dustin Poirier's title quest on 2 year anniversary of UFC 242

Dustin Poirier recently took to social media to pay tribute to the second anniversary of his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. In response, 'The Eagle' bolstered Poirer's confidence. The Russian sent his support to 'The Diamond' for his upcoming lightweight championship bout against Charles Oliveira.

"One more step Dustin, good luck," commented Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov comments on a post shared by ESPN MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov wished his American contemporary good luck. Poirier stands on the cusp of realizing his life-long dream of slinging the UFC lightweight strap over his shoulder.

2 years ago today I walked off stage after the press conference. I was heartbroken and unsure of my future. Today I'm preparing for the chance to wrap gold around my waist at the end of the year. Keep grinding and chase your dreams! Let them doubt pic.twitter.com/I4AA3HJ974 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 7, 2021

What awaits Dustin Poirier in his fight against Charles Oliveira?

While Dustin Poirier wants to come out of this fight as the new UFC lightweight kingpin, his opponent, Charles Oliveira, has different ideas. The Brazilian has asserted that he is confident in his abilities going into the fight. Oliveira also declared that he will submit Poirier.

“Poirier is one of the most dangerous guys of the lightweight division,” Oliveira admitted. [He] always walks forward, but I think I’m at a different level, both in striking and also in the ground. I would submit Poirier," said Charles Oliveira.

Ending 2021 with a banger!@CharlesDoBronxs' first title defence against @DustinPoirier is being targeted for UFC 269 in December.



Who ya got?



(Reported by @MMAFighting) pic.twitter.com/udsDXsgPwP — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 2, 2021

Marking his first defense of the title, the fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier promises to be a firecracker of an event. The newly-minted champion has been ridiculed by his contemporaries. Many have dismissed his title as the laughing stock of the UFC. The fight against Dustin Poirier offers Charles Oliveira the opportunity to put the division on notice and solidify himself as a legitimate champion.

