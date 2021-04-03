Khabib's cousin Usman Nurmagomedov reveals why he felt pressured by The Eagle's presence at Bellator 255 

Usman Nurmagomedov continued his unbeaten run as he got the better of Mike Hamel at Bellator 255. The 22-year-old Dagestani cruised past his American opponent via a comfortable unanimous decision win.

Usman's cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was present in his corner to support him. According to Usman, Khabib's presence motivated him to a certain extent. But he also felt pressured by his cousin's aura due to his being one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time:

"It motivated me a lot. But at the same time, I also feel a little bit of pressure because I have my brothers (Khabib and Umar Nurmagomedov) in my corner, and I don't want to make them feel bad," said the translator speaking on Usman's behalf.

You can watch Usman Nurmagomedov's post-fight interview posted on the YouTube channel of MMA Junkie:

Usman made his promotional debut at Bellator 255. The Dagestani has never been defeated in an MMA fight and now boasts a perfect 12-0 record. He put on a convincing performance on his Bellator debut as the judges scored the contest 29-28, 30-27, 30-27.

Despite possessing fantastic wrestling skills, Usman Nurmagomedov stood on his feet and traded punches with his opponent. He only attempted one takedown against Hamel.

Usman Nurmagomedov looks forward to replicating Khabib Nurmagomedov's success

At the post-fight interview, Usman Nurmagomedov was asked if he intends to follow Khabib's footsteps and become a success in Bellator. The 22-year-old said he will indeed try his best to replicate his cousin's achievements in his new promotion.

Before joining Bellator, Usman mostly competed in local Russian MMA promotions. Prior to the Mike Hamel fight, he challenged Svyatoslav Shabanov at Fight Nights Global & GFC (Now AMC Fight Nights). At the event's press conference, Usman paid a wonderful tribute to his uncle Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away in July of last year.

Emulating Khabib Nurmagomedov will be one tough act to follow for Usman. The former UFC great forged an exemplary legacy in his 12-year-long career that helped him register an astonishing 29 wins under his belt, without being defeated.