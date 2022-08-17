"I feed his aggression" - Khamzat Chimaev's coach details how Chimaev's Mike Tyson-esque sparring makes it difficult to control his emotions

Khamzat Chimaev has proved that the hype around him is real. After defeating Gilbert Burns in a three-round fight, 'Borz' improved his MMA record to 11-0, and 5-0 in the UFC.

His unanimous decision over Burns was the first time that Chimaev didn't pick up a finish. Interestingly, his coach, Andreas Michael, recently detailed the preparation in training that has led to the Russian-born Swede's quick rise in the UFC.

'Borz', the No.3-ranked welterweight, will take on Nate Diaz at UFC 279. A victory will likely put him in line for a title shot, although he has claimed that he doesn't need to fight Diaz to be next in line.

Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael recently spoke with Oscar Willis of TheMacLife to breakdown the UFC 279 main event. He detailed Chimaev's training, comparing the 28-year-old's sparring sessions to those of Mike Tyson, stating (starting at the 7:18 mark):

"I let him be wild in trainings. I can give you an example. When Mike Tyson used to train, spar, they never used to tell him 'take it easy, do this and that' because then you destroy what the nature of the beast. So, I feed his aggression, but, by all means, I'm not being unfair to anyone else though, but I just let him be who he is in training, and I developed that."

Michael continued by touching on the difference between Chimaev's aggression in training and in fights:

"In the fights, I can't control this aggression and control it the way you control it in the gym, but I don't put water on that fire. I try to control it and I try to make it bigger, but in a controlled environment."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael's full appearance on TheMacLife below:

Will Khamzat Chimaev easily defeat Nate Diaz?

Khamzat Chimaev is heavily favored against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, as most people are counting Diaz out. UFC President Dana White has made it clear that he won't be doing that, noting that anything is possible in the UFC, and the winner should receive a title shot.

Chimaev's coach, Andreas Michael, has stated that his biggest concern is that 'Borz' might attempt to prove his toughness and abandons the gameplan. As for Chimaev, he doesn't seem to be worried about Diaz at all.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Khamzat Chimaev admits that he was a little surprised when the Nate Diaz fight came together. Khamzat Chimaev admits that he was a little surprised when the Nate Diaz fight came together. https://t.co/jfAtzfakaU

Khamzat Chimaev does believe that beating Nate Diaz will make more fighters want to fight him, as he is a rising star that is a "money fight." Although Diaz is currently unranked, Chimaev should not overlook his opponent. In his last fight against Leon Edwards, Diaz showed that while he may not be the same fighter he was in his prime, he still has something left in the tank.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC263 NATE DIAZ ALMOST PULLED THE UPSET IN THE FINAL ROUND NATE DIAZ ALMOST PULLED THE UPSET IN THE FINAL ROUND 😳 #UFC263 https://t.co/n6oUBiO9ro

As much as some fans would like to see Diaz leave the UFC on top, Chimaev is not a great opponent for that result. Taking this fight does show one thing about Diaz that we have known all along; that he has tremendous heart. However, against a fighter like Chimaev, that simply may not be enough.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Nate Diaz could have easily waited for the Conor McGregor trilogy fight and made a boatload full of money.



Instead, he said let me fight Khamzat Chimaev.



This isn’t an act. Nate Diaz is about that life. Nate Diaz could have easily waited for the Conor McGregor trilogy fight and made a boatload full of money. Instead, he said let me fight Khamzat Chimaev. This isn’t an act. Nate Diaz is about that life. https://t.co/HuYd7iNcqP

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew