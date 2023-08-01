Khamzat Chimaev sets social media ablaze wearing t-shirt with political statement to training

Khamzat Chimaev is undoubtedly among the UFC's most exciting fighters to watch and is set to make his middleweight debut against Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi later this year. Apart from his dominant style of fighting, 'Borz' is also known to raise his voice on issues affecting the people within his Islamic religious faith.

Chimaev recently took to Instagram to post some training pictures, making a strong political statement by sporting a tee shirt that affirmed his commitment to the Palestinian cause. For context, Palestine has been embroiled in a territorial conflict with Israel for over 75 years.

Fans took to the post's comments section to express their reactions.

"You are always the king, my brother, and I am always proud to have you."

"Ok, I'm back on the Khamzat Train. An absolute stud."

"Finally, he decided to let those UK beats clothes go."

"'Borrachinha' will be destroyed."

"All the love and respect from Palestine."

"Manz like Khamzat."

Screenshots from @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram

Paulo Costa predicts an early finish over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Paulo Costa doesn't think his highly anticipated fight against Khamzat Chimaev will last long. The Brazilian is set to welcome the grappling phenom to the middleweight division at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi in October.

Costa and Chimaev aren't on good terms and have fired shots at each other on social media on several occasions. Their beef stems from a nasty altercation at the UFC PI last year when the two men almost came to blows. Both men have vowed to bring violence when they face each other, and fans are already looking forward to the fireworks in the octagon.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Costa addressed his rivalry with Khamzat Chaimev and predicted the outcome of their bout. He said:

"I think this fight will be crazy and it’s going to end in the first round. Knockout. I will not try to submit him. I’m a black belt, but I will not try to submit him. I don’t think he’s going to try to submit me as well. So explosive of a guy, so full of energy. I prefer knockout."

