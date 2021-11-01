"Khamzat is coming" - Michael Bisping was stunned by Khamzat Chimaev's dominant UFC 267 performance, jokes Kamaru Usman should be ready for him

At UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev completely stole the show with his first-round submission against Li Jingliang.

The ease with which Chimaev carried 'The Leech' across the octagon whilst speaking to Dana White looked like a scene straight out of a Hollywood movie. After putting the No.11-ranked welterweight on the mat, 'Borz' locked up a rear-naked choke that rendered Jingliang unconscious.

Chimaev then gave a frankly chilling post-fight interview, promising to kill all the other UFC welterweights who stepped into the octagon with him.

Chimaev's antics at UFC 267 have since gone viral, with many fans already questioning how he would fare against current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently reacted to Chimaev's win on BT Sport's UFC 267 Review Show. 'The Count' said:

"The guy's a nutter. He's a nutter. If I'm Kamaru Usman, I'm giving him a big side-step if I can... He's coming. Khamzat's coming. Oh my God."

Michael Bisping's advice to Khamzat Chimaev's future opponents

Michael Bisping was also asked how he would avoid being taken down by Khamzat Chimaev. Providing advice for the Chechen-born Swede's future opponents, the Englishman said:

"I don't know. You're looking at me like I've got the answers. I used to get taken down. No, listen, you work your takedown defense, bro. Simple as that. If you get taken down, you wall walk, you get back to your feet. And then you jump over the fence and leg it. He's a maniac and he's got knockout power as well."

Check out the full BT Sport UFC 267 Review Show below:

It remains to be seen who Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent will be. Neil Magny has expressed a desire to fight him, whilst there has been fan interest in matchups with Gilbert Burns, Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammed. Dana White also hinted that a fight with Nate Diaz could be a potential option.

