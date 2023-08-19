KSI drops two-word reaction after Twitter takes action against Dillon Danis for ‘distributing intimate media’ without consent

Olajide Olatunji, widely known as KSI, responded to the action taken by social media platform X ( formerly known as Twitter) to impose restrictions on Dillon Danis.

Following the announcement of his boxing match against Logan Paul, 'El Jefe' embarked on a mission to taunt Paul. Danis has been continuously attempting to provoke 'The Maverick' by sharing personal photos and videos of his fiancée, Nina Agdal, with her previous significant others.

Dillon Danis faced repercussions for his social media capers, as he recently revealed on his Instagram Stories that he was subjected to limitations by X for sharing explicit content related to Agdal.

KSI responded to the social media limitations placed on Danis:

"Good riddance 👍🏿"

Dillon Danis and 'The Nightmare' share a significant rivalry. In January, Danis withdrew from a bout against the YouTuber just a week before it was slated to occur.

Fast forward to now, Danis is preparing for another boxing match scheduled for October 14 in Manchester, England. However, this time he will be facing Logan Paul, who is Olatunji's partner in the Prime hydration business venture. The upcoming Misfits x DAZN event is set to showcase two main bouts: Paul vs. Danis, and KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

Ryan Garcia criticizes KSI after the YouTuber uses a disabled man's video to mock Tommy Fury

KSI is gearing up to face off against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a boxing match. Despite a longstanding rivalry between these two online personalities, 'JJ' is actively engaged with his opponent on social media.

Recently, 'The Nightmare' shared a video showcasing an individual with a disability. The clip shows the person displaying his muscles in a gym locker room.

Olatunji took advantage of the video to make fun of 'TNT' by using the individual's physical appearance.

Former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia reacted to YouTuber's social media antics and counseled him against making fun of the disabled person's appearance:

"Nah this ain’t cool man. Can’t use a disabled man as a joke, he’s going to see this and it’ll hurt him. He looks good and he’s grinding! I’m proud of him and he should keep going 👏"

