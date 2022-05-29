ONE wants you to know the casting call for Season 2 of The Apprentice: ONE Championship edition ends soon

ONE's CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong announced on Twitter and Instagram that the casting call for Season 2 of the Apprentice: ONE Championship edition, closes soon.

Check out the tweet below:

#ApprenticeONE #TheApprentice Do you have what it takes?The casting call for Season 2 of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition ends soon, so don't wait! APPLY NOW for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete for a US$250,000 job offer as Chatri's protege! Do you have what it takes? 🔥The casting call for Season 2 of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition ends soon, so don't wait! APPLY NOW for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete for a US$250,000 job offer as Chatri's protege!#ApprenticeONE #TheApprentice

The casting call for The Apprentice Season 2, was made earlier this month targeting ambitious entrepreneurs from around the globe for a "once-in-a-lifetime" job opportunity.

According to ONE, only 16 candidates will make the final cut and compete for a US$250,000 contract, to learn and work under Chatri Sityodtong. The application is still open and can be found on ONE's official website.

After a successful first season which boasted "4 million viewers on its premier night" with a "cumulative reach of 30 million viewers" in Asia, it was a no-brainer that the TV-show worked towards a second season.

Season two of The Apprentice is predicted to be even bigger since the release of its inaugural season on Netflix in February. The competitive hit show is finally getting the attention it deserves on a global scale.

What happened to the winner of season One of The Apprentice: ONE Championship?

The winner of season one's The Apprentice: ONE Championship edition is the 32-year-old Venezuelan, Jessica Ramella.

She beat out 15 other contestants for a contract with one of the largest martial arts organizations in the world. Since the competition, she's been working under Sityodtong as his Chief of Staff in Singapore.

Known as "Lady MacGyver" her focus as Chief is to bring more value to the organization. She told the Business Times that she wants to help Sityodtong achieve "his goal of turning a US$1billion sports media property into a US$10 billion property."

When asked about her journey on The Apprentice and how it prepared her for ONE, she said:

"I already know his [Chatri] expectations and his level of excellence. I also know that, for instance he has zero tolerance for typos. So even on my first day of work, I know the standard of the type of documents that I must prepare before I send them to him. Being on The Apprentice set me up in the right course to take on the toughest job of my life."

Ramella had an incredible run in the competition. Today, she is currently working to improve the future. For instance, she’s recently announced a partnership with JobStreet to help future entrepreneurs find their way into the business world. With this new platform, she especially hopes to inspire female entrepreneurs with her story and make a real difference in their lives.

