#3 UFC brass had plans to sabotage Nate Diaz

The ongoing class action lawsuit involving UFC has brought out some concerning details about how the promotion treats its fighters.

Among the recently disclosed documents in the case were a handful of emails dating back to 2010, one of which was related to Nate Diaz. The emails were shared on X by Bloody Elbow reporter John S. Nash.

In that particular email thread, matchmaker Joe Silva wrote to Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta that the offer made to Diaz at that time was a "lowballed" one, which means lower than what would be the ideal pay. In retaliation for turning down a revised figure, Silva said he would put Diaz in a prelims fight against a "really tough guy".

Fertitta wrote back that Diaz "should be willing to take less money" from them, as they would be paying him more than an alleged Strikeforce offer that he seemed to be aware of.

#2 MMA referee blasted for extreme late stoppage

The closing sequence of UFC Austin's co-main event stirred raging controversy in the MMA world. Jalin Turner's clinical performance was tarnished by a frustratingly late stoppage by referee Kerry Hatley, which caused fans and fighters alike to show anger and disappointment on social media.

Several former and current fighters, including Daniel Cormier and Dustin Poirier, spoke up against the negligence of the referee on X.

Green, however, was a class act in his reaction to the defeat. He took the loss on his chin and even gave due props to Turner in a post-fight statement.

#1 Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor at BKFC 56

Mike Perry forced his opponent Eddie Alvarez's corner to throw in the towel after the second round with a dominating performance at BKFC 56. Alvarez had almost lost sight in his left eye, which was swollen shut from Perry's persistent onslaught.

In a feisty post-fight interview, Perry called out Conor McGregor for his next fight as he held his crying son in his arms.

McGregor and Perry had faced off at a previous BKFC event, which kickstarted their on-and-off beef. However, there's little chance McGregor will be competing in the promotion while being on contract with the UFC.