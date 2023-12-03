Who is Kerry Hatley? UFC referee faces vicious backlash for horrific late stoppage leaving Bobby Green bloody and battered

UFC referee Kerry Hatley is facing intense scrutiny for his late stoppage at the UFC Austin co-main event. The veteran official found himself at the center of controversy for a late stoppage that allowed Jalin Turner to inflict unnecessary damage on Bobby Green in the lightweight co-headliner.

In the decisive sequence of the clash, Jalin Turner delivered a devastating blow to Bobby Green. As Green crumpled to the canvas, it appeared the fight was over. Turner initiated some follow-up shots to solidify his victory.

However, referee Kerry Hatley failed to intervene promptly, allowing Turner to rain down blows on Green's seemingly limp and defenseless body for several seconds. Hatley stepped in after multiple shots, and the late stoppage sparked a wave of criticism across social media.

Besides this controversial incident, Kerry Hatley has an extensive history in the space of MMA officiating. According to Sherdog, he has officiated 249 fights and Hatley has been a regular fixture in the sport, overseeing various matchups. Besides UFC, Hatley has also officiated Dana White's Contender Series bouts, several notable PFL fights (Professional Fighters League), Bellator bouts, and also Power Slap League contests.

Beyond his role as an MMA referee, Hatley is also the Senior Vice President of GR Energy Services, according to his LinkedIn profile.

UFC CEO Dana White strongly condemned the controversial stoppage in the post-fight press conference, shedding light on the severity of the situation, describing it as one of the worst stoppages he has ever witnessed. Additionally, he added that referee Kerry Hatley acknowledged his mistake and expressed regret for the delayed reaction.

"One of the worst we've ever seen... So the difference is we've heard referees in the past say dumb sh*t like we allowed them [fighters] to be a warrior tonight and goofy sh*t like that. It's unfortunate!"

