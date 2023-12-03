Bobby Green sends message to Jalin Turner after horrific late-stoppage defeat

UFC Austin turned out to be a sour day in Bobby Green's MMA career as short-notice opponent Jalin Turner brutally knocked him out in the very first round.

The knockout itself was shrouded in controversy, with fight fans criticizing referee Kerry Hatley for letting 'King' take unnecessary damage before stepping in to stop the contest.

Despite all this, the lightweight contender kept it classy in defeat. In an Instagram story following the loss, Green extended his congratulations to Turner:

"You win some, you lose some... I should show people [that] you've got to keep it G when you win, you've got to keep it G when you lose. Shout out to Jalin; you did your thing brother. I'm so happy for you. It means the world that you stepped up on short notice and you having your success. So, shout out to you. To all my people... [it's] just another step in the career. There is ups, [and] there is downs. I'm going to keep it going. I ain't going nowhere."

Catch Bobby Green's comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan happy with Bobby Green's knockout loss

Fellow lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Bobby Green got into a physical altercation in the lead-up to UFC Austin. Now it seems the Armenian-Russian has two reasons to celebrate after the event – his win and Green's loss.

During the post-fight press conference for UFC Austin, 'Ahalkalakets' spoke about what led to his melee with 'King' while also stating his delight with Green's first-round knockout loss:

"[The altercation stared] because he was talking s**t about me. I just [went to him] and asked him, 'Bro, don't talk s**t about me because where I'm from, you can't just talk, you've got to [be] concerned [about] your words.'... So, he pushed me, I pushed him, and that [was] it, done."

Tsarukyan added:

"I was super, super happy when his head was bumping on the canvas."

Catch Arman Tsarukyan's comments on Bobby Green below (2:18):