Leon Edwards explains why Colby Covington will be in for a "rude awakening" at UFC 296

Leon Edwards believes that Colby Covington will be in for a wake-up call when the pair face off at UFC 296 next weekend.

'Chaos' has only been defeated twice since 2016, with both losses coming against Kamaru Usman.

Victories over Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, and Jorge Masvidal in between his title defeats mean that Covington's last five opponents have all been former UFC champions or title challengers.

However, Edwards believes that many of Covington's recent opponents have passed their prime. Combined with having only fought three times since 2019, the welterweight champion is confident that 'Chaos' will be out of his depth at UFC 296.

Colby Covington's inactivity has been a focal point of the criticism directed his way, and Leon Edwards is confident that he will expose 'Chaos' during their fight.

During a recent interview with MMAFightingonSBN, 'Rocky' said this:

"I don't think [Covington] is talented, he's more like a hard worker. He's more cardio than skills. But they're judging the cardio off of him beating Robbie Lawler five years ago, six years ago. He's in for a totally different shock. Robbie Lawler that was already washed, over the hill."

Leon Edwards continued:

"All his wins that he gets confidence off are all older, washed guys. He's in for a rude awakening come Saturday night."

Watch the video below from 2:25:

Leon Edwards says his wins over Kamaru Usman give him the confidence to beat Colby Covington

Leon Edwards has faced Kamaru Usman in his previous two fights, at UFC 278 and UFC 286.

'Rocky' stunned the world at UFC 278 when he knocked Usman out in the final minute of Round 5 with a head kick to become the new welterweight champion.

The pair faced off again in their next bout at UFC 286, with Edwards securing a unanimous decision win to retain the title.

During the aforementioned interview with MMAFightingonSBN, Leon Edwards was asked if he drew confidence from Usman's victories over Covington ahead of the champion's clash with 'Chaos' at UFC 296.

Usman defeated Covington via TKO at UFC 245 before they faced off again at UFC 268, where 'The Nigerian Nightmare' won via decision.

Edwards said this:

"A little bit, each fight is different. But a little bit. Usman's physicality in the octagon is better than his. Usman has got a great, stifling pace as well. I just can't see how someone like Colby beats me. I've faced his style my whole career, which is a boxing-wrestling based style, and that's exactly what he is." [3:55-4:35 in the aforementioned interview]