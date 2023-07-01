"Let's do it" - Chris Curtis up for UFC star's open challenge to welterweights and middleweights at UFC 290

Chris Curtis has put his hand up to replace Sean Brady against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 next week.

The surging Australian contender was scheduled to face high-skilled grappler in Brady, but with less than two weeks until the pay-per-view card, Brady was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury.

Della Maddalena took to Instagram following the news to call out every welterweight and middleweight on the UFC roster, and put forth an "open challenge". He said this:

"Brady has s**t the bed. Open challenge to anyone in the promotion. 170 - 185 International fight week"

Chris Curtis was involved in an unfortunate clash of heads against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289 on June 10. The injury left 'Action Man' unable to continue, and the bout was ruled a no-contest. But it seems Curtis has recovered from the gash over his eye, and offered to step in on short notice against Della Maddalena.

'Action Man' took to Twitter to respond to the Australian's challenge and said this:

"F**k it,my weight is still low. Let's do it"

Jack Della Maddalena has emerged as one of the most promising strikers in the welterweight division. The Australian has racked up three TKO wins and a submission victory in his four UFC appearances.

A potential matchup with Chris Curtis will no doubt excite fans, who should expect to see a striking-heavy contest.

Chris Curtis laments suffering headbutts in back-to-back UFC fights

Chris Curtis has found himself unlucky in his last two UFC fights after suffering two consecutive headbutts to the same area of his eye.

'Action Man' competed against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 287 in April where he suffered the first headbutt. The referee did not pick up the clash of heads, and it was ruled as a knockdown for Gastelum, which Curtis claims contributed to him losing the fight on the judges' scorecards.

Two months later Chris Curtis was on the wrong end of another clash of heads, against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289. This time the referee identified the accidental headbutt and gave 'Action Man' time to recover. He could not regain vision in his left eye, forcing Jason Herzog to stop the fight.

Curtis took to Instagram following UFC 289 to share his frustration with his past two fights and said this:

"Whelp, definitely not getting any prettier. 2 fights in a row I walk out with Zero damage whatsoever beyond cutting this god damn Eye. And back to back headbutts, lol Not sure which fight God's I pissed off, but I'm sorry"

