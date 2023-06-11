"Give him an oscar" - Fans cut no slack as injured Chris Curtis argues with referee over No Contest at UFC 289

Middleweight prospects Chris Curtis and Nassourdine Imavov met a featured prelims clash at UFC 289 on Saturday.

While Curtis came out as the early aggressor with leg kicks, Imavov didn't take long to take the fight to the ground, even mixing in a previously unseen striking game. 'Action-Man' barely got the chance to land any significant damage as he appeared to be mostly surviving against the Frenchman's dominant wrestling.

Imavov came out pressurizing in the second round and was looking to close the distance before the fight met with an unfortunate ending. An accidental clash of heads sent Curtis down, leaving him with profusely bleeding near the right eye.

While the cageside doctor said that Curtis' eye was fine, 'Action-Man' claimed to be unable to open it. However, Chris Curtis continued to plead with referee Jason Herzog to give him some extra time to recover.

Herzog allowed 'Action-Man' a few minutes before deeming him unable to continue, leading to an anti-climactic no contest. Curtis was also on the receiving end of a similar accidental headbutt in his last fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 287 in April.

Fans rip into Chris Curtis despite eye injury no contest at UFC 289

While we do not know about Chris Curtis' vision, 'Action-Man' was undeniably bleeding near his right eye after the accidental headbutt with Nassourdine Imavov. However, fans aren't cutting 'Action-Man' any slack, refusing to buy the story of him wanting to continue against all odds.

Many believe the accidental clash of heads came as a relief to Curtis in a fight he appeared to be losing up to that point. According to fans, 'Action-Man' wouldn't have mentioned his eye injury after the doctor gave him a green flag if the Xtreme Couture representative really wanted to continue.

"If he really wanted to stay in, he wouldn’t have said I can’t see. Simple as that. He was getting busted by Imavov & took the easy way out while pretending to wanna keep fighting. We see it."

"give him an oscar"

"Got his golden chance to escape!!! What a coward!"

"I know it was accidental but if you gonna walk around yelling “ I can’t see!” More than once, what did you expect the officials to do"

