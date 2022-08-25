“Nong-O is much more accurate and experienced” - Rodtang leaning toward countryman to beat Liam Harrison

If Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon had to predict a winner between Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison, he would choose fellow countryman Nong-O to bring home the gold.

The Thai champion will look to take care of business as usual as he heads towards his sixth world title defense on a stacked card at ONE on Prime Video 1. Considered to be one of the all-time greats, Nong-O is the favorite coming into the foray.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is also in agreement and explained his reasoning with ONE Championship this week:

“All of Liam’s weapons are heavy and violent, but Nong-O is much more accurate and experienced in Muay Thai. The longer the match proceeds, the more techniques Nong-O will execute to dominate Liam. But it depends on who makes a mistake first.”

“Liam has to prepare his game plan well because Nong-O can be both technical and a brawler at the same time. But personally, I give it to Nong-O.”

Nong-O is at the peak of his prime and has never looked better. As displayed in his last three bouts, which ended in knockouts, his technical prowess and explosive fighting style are dangerous for any man standing opposite him.

With over 300 Muay Thai fights credited to his name, he’s certainly one of the most experienced Muay Thai fighters on the roster. Nong-O’s veteran experience, in combination with his highly technical skillset, will pose a problem for the British slugger.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is “built different” and will bring the heat to Savvas Michael at ONE on Prime Video 1

Rodtang superfans are amped to see their idol bring the heat to Savvas Michael at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals. It’s been a long time coming, and Thai fans just can’t get enough of his star quality. They will certainly hope the new American fan base will enjoy rooting for him as much as they do.

The Muay Thai superstar returns to the circle after a lop-sided decision victory over Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals at ONE 157 last May. He demonstrated another side of himself that night by approaching the fight with more tact and precision as opposed to just being aggressive.

Recently, ONE Championship compiled a montage of Rodtang’s previous fights with Smith as a testament to his dynamic fighting style and overall star presence. They captioned the reel with the words:

""The Iron Man" is built DIFFERENT 😤 Rodtang Jitmuangnon squares off with Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1! 🏆"

