Liam Harrison reveals his favorite fight from epic ONE Fight Night 10 card

British Muay Thai standout Liam Harrison shared his favorite fight from ONE Fight Night 10.

‘The Hitman’ was unfortunately not able to take part in the festivities at the 1stBank Center earlier this month, but that did not keep him from enjoying the action alongside ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks. Sitting among the crowd, Liam Harrison was blown away by the action that the event delivered from beginning to end.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison revealed his favorite fight of the night.

“My favorite fight was Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Roberto Soldic,” Harrison said. “Kadestam is a friend of mine. We fought on a few of the same shows, and I like spending time with him. He’s a class act. But he’s solid.”

Among all the incredible finishes on display, Zebaztian Kadestam’s second-round destruction of Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic may have been the most impressive. Soldic entered the bout with a significant amount of hype given his history as a bonafide knockout artist and former two-division KSW champion. None of that mattered to Kadestam who went into the contest determined to derail Soldic’s hype train en route to a potential ONE world title opportunity.

Zebaztian Kadestam did exactly that, knocking Roberto Soldic to the canvas less than a minute into round two. It was a surreal moment as fans in the ‘Mile High City’ witnessed the rebirth of a welterweight world title contender.

With his win at ONE Fight Night 10, Kadestam made it three in a row, all by way of knockout. Kadestam also maintained his 100% finish rate inside the Circle. That victory also likely secured ‘The Bandit’ an interim ONE welterweight title opportunity. He also pocketed a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his incredible finish.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes