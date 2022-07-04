Watch: Liam Harrison teaches how to throw elbows inside the clinch

When it comes to throwing elbows, few do it better than ONE Championship’s No. 5-ranked bantamweight contender Liam Harrison.

While preparing for his inevitable showdown with the division’s reigning world champion, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, ‘Hitman’ has been showing off some of his skills on Instagram.

In a recent post, Harrison displayed the process of landing elbows while in a clinch. He presented some fight clips to show just how devastating the maneuver can be when executed properly.

“Short elbows inside the clinch can be devastating, as shown in both the fight clips attached to this video, full breakdowns on how to land them on www.liamharrisontraining.com”

The British striker has back-to-back wins in the ONE circle. In his most recent appearance at ONE 156, Harrison earned a TKO over Muangthai PK.Saenchai in one of the most entertaining back-and-forth rounds of action in ONE Championship history.

Liam Harrison overcame two knockdowns and completed a comeback for the ages. As a result, Harrison was awarded a $100,000 performance bonus and an opportunity to challenge Nong-O for ONE gold.

Liam Harrison discusses the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight World Grand Prix

One month after his incredible win over Muangthai, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix kicked off at ONE 157. Following the quarter-final round, ‘Hitman’ spoke to ONE Championship about the impending semi-final matches.

“Savvas Michael was absolutely incredible. Naseri is no joke, and Savvas made him look like a novice. I thought he was absolutely brilliant.”

After his impressive performance, Savvas Micahel moved on to the second round of the tournament. He will next face flyweight world champion and Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 161 when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime.

“I'm really looking forward to him and Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] because if there's a foreigner who can beat him at that weight, it is Savvas."

Rodtang earned his spot in the semi-finals with a masterful performance against ONE newcomer Jacob Smith at ONE 157.

“Jacob never fought on that level. Rodtang fights at that level every month. But he stayed in there, he took some shots, he gave him nasty shots back, he made a good fight of it. But, I think, to reach the first fight at that level, people are really going to count themselves [out].”

