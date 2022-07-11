Check out how Lito Adiwang nearly broke Hiroba Minowa’s arm in close strawweight bout

Filipino sensation Lito Adiwang put Japan’s Hiroba Minowa’s flexibility to the test at ONE: Inside the Matrix II, nearly breaking Minowa’s arm in a close strawweight showdown.

ONE Championship recently released the full 15-minute contest on YouTube to commemorate one of the toughest strawweight bouts in the promotion's history. ONE cleverly captioned the title to say:

"Arms Aren't Supposed To Bend That Way 😱 Minowa vs. Adiwang"

Watch the full fight unfold below:

Lito Adiwang put Minowa’s flexibility to the test after he almost got the second kimura finish of his career. The video is still grimace-inducing and difficult to watch two years on. This caused a whole chain of reactions from fans in the comment section.

One wrote:

“give me so much anxiety to watch his arm twisted.”

Another fan cheered on Minowa’s incredible determination, commenting:

“Wicked flexibility!”

Indeed, it’s probably one of the worst possible situations to be caught in, especially while you’re still fresh in the match. Hiroba Minowa never panicked and quickly escaped from the kimura with incredible grit and skill.

Despite Lito Adiwang’s strong start, the Japanese superstar came out on top with a debut win via a close split decision.

Lito Adiwang shows progress as he celebrates his sixth week of recovery

Lito Adiwang is all smiles on Instagram as he celebrated his sixth week of recovery from an injury he suffered in his most recent bout against Jeremy Miado. He showed off his progress by doing squats while holding his adorable dog.

Check out the photo below:

The Filipino star suffered a devastating knee injury in his most recent bout with Jeremy ‘The Jaguar’ Miado ONE X in March. Adiwang brought the heat as per usual, working Miado to the bone with some powerful striking and wrestling before he tore his ACL in the second round.

It was a devastating blow for the two-time Wushu champion. However, his journey to recovery looks promising as he is focused on building his strength until he’s 100 percent healthy to make his trip back into the circle.

Fans showered ‘Thunder Kid’ with words of encouragement and hope for a speedy recovery.

As for Minowa, the No.3-ranked strawweight returns at ONE 159 on July 22, when he looks to put another notch in the win column with a victory over No.2 contender Bokang Masunyane.

