"Liver, testicles, bone marrow" - Liver King's advice for Paddy Pimblett's weight gain

Paddy Pimblett's flawless start to life in the UFC has seen but one recurring problem. His weight gain in between his fights is a popular topic of discussion amongst fans and in the latest instance, amongst influencers too.

Brian Johnson, popularly known as 'Liver King', is a lifestyle influencer who preaches about ancestral living and connecting to one's roots. A major part of his content focuses on a raw and organic diet consisting of organs and meat.

'Liver King' has been spotted at UFC events and was recently interviewed by Inside Fighting after an event. He spoke about Pimblett's weight issues:

"You know, if you really deeply endorse yourself, with food and socially and emotionally, you'll be so satiated that you're not even hungry physically, right. Because you're so satiated. So if you have the most nutrient-dense food like liver, bone marrow and testicles. Liver, testicles and bone marrow! I can't tell you how many people started eating liver, testicle and it's so much easier to control the satiation and then they're f*****g kicking a** with their lean mass all year round."

He continued:

"And if you put down the godda*n phone and if you really nourish yourself, your heart and soul with your family and friends, how much you want to bet that what you put in your mouth is so much easier to manage?"

Paddy Pimblett declares potential fight with Conor McGregor as "the biggest PPV in the history of the UFC"

There is no denying that despite his struggles with his weight, none of it has translated to a struggle inside the octagon yet. Paddy Pimblett remains the ultimate showman and has wowed fans across the world.

His presence on the microphone and no-holds-barred personality has often drawn comparisons with Conor McGregor. 'The Baddy' recently teased a fight with the Irishman and commented on the potential commercial success of a meeting between the two.

Pimblett told Steve-O’s Wild Ride!:

“You never know, down the line me and him could end up fighting. It’s a possibility [if he] comes back down to 155 pounds. That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC.”

'The Notorious' is yet to return to the octagon after a long layover since his injury suffered in a loss to Dustin Poirier. However, Paddy Pimblett will not be the only one gunning for a matchup with the popular former champion.

